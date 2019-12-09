GLENHAYES — Three players reached double figure scoring for the Soldiers as its girls basketball team captured the championship of the BJM Tournament at Tolsia High School on Saturday.
Hazley Matthews scored 21 points and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Additionally she was named to the all-tournament team along with Samantha Wells and Emily Hutchinson.
Wells scored 11 points in the win along with grabbing eight rebounds while Hutchinson scored 16 points for Grace Christian (3-0).
Lawrence County (2-1) was led by Alexis Ratliff’s 18 points. Grace Christian will play at Chesapeake on Saturday.
LAWRENCE CO. 14 19 12 15 — 60: Ratliff 18, Ky. Ward 2, Brooke Neal 14, Ka. Ward 5, Fettner 17, Nelson 4.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 20 17 13 13 — 63: Wells 11, Hutchinson 16, Matthews 21, Bruton 6, Bailey 7, McCloud 2.
Friday boys
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 44, GREEN 41: Evan Woods made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Panthers (2-1 overall, 1-1 SOC) a win over the Bobcats (2-2, 0-1).
Wood scored 10 points to back Shayden Malone’s and Gage Moore’s 11.
Gage Sampson led Green with 18 points.
WARREN 60, MEIGS 43: Jake Baumgard paced the Warriors with 16 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, in a victory over the Marauders in Vincent, Ohio.
Joel Chevalier scored 12 points and Brandon Simoniette 11 for Warren. Weston Baer led Meigs (2-1) with 20 points.