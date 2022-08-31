HUNTINGTON -- Sophie Weiler scored a hat trick to lead Huntington High to a 6-0 victory over St. Albans Tuesday in girls high school soccer at Scotland Yard.
Weiler scored the winning goal on a header off a pass from Cali Ellis four minutes in. Ellis followed with a goal in the seventh minute. Five minutes later, Weiler scored her second goal.
Ellis scored off a Weiler assist six minutes before halftime. Weiler scored her third goal five minutes into the second half. C.J. Johnson finished the scoring off an assist by Ellis with 23 minutes to play.
ROCK HILL 7, CHESAPEAKE 0: Bri Reynolds and Hazley Matthews each scored two goals as the Redwomen defeated the Panthers. Emma Scott issued two assists and scored one goal. Reynolds added an assist. Aubrey Sutton made two assists. Chloe Long and Annbelle Darby each scored a goal. Jimmy Clark and Emma Harper each handed out an assist.
BOYD COUNTY 2, ASHLAND 1: The Lions defeated the Kittens 4-3 on kicks from the mark to claim the win. Madison Badgett gave Boyd County a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. Milei Baker tied it on a penalty kick with 20 minutes left in regulation.
Boys soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 5, FAIRLAND 0: Zachary Johnson scored four goals as the Flyers beat the Dragons. Wesley Neal scored the other goal.
ROCK HILL 7, CHESAPEAKE 1: Brayden Adams scored four goals, including the first of his career, to pace the Redmen by the Panthers. Sam Simpson scored three goals and assisted on two.
BOYD COUNTY 1, ASHLAND 0: Rolan Sanderson scored off a pass from Maverick Boyd to lift the Lions over the Tomcats.
GALLIA ACADEMY 0, POINT PLEASANT 0: The Blue Devils' Kallin Schneider made six saves and the host Big Blacks' Garrett Peck and Garin Hudnall one each as the rivals played to a tie. Gallia Academy is 3-0-1, Point Pleasant 4-0-1.
Volleyball
ROCK HILL 3, CHESAPEAKE 2: Gracie Hunt made 47 assists to lead the Redwomen to a triumph over the Panthers. Jlynn Risner made 24 kills, had 12 aces, 11 digs and nine kills. Lola Hankins made 13 kills and 11 digs. Shaylin Matney had 13 digs and 10 points.
Golf
HURRICANE WINS TRI: Carson O'Dell shot 1-under par 35 to take medalist honors and lead Hurricane to a victory over George Washington and Ripley in a tri-match at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane, West Virginia.
The Redskins shot 150, one stroke better than GW. Ripley finished at 193. Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane joined the Patriots' Austin Willard and Mario Palumbo shooting 37.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.