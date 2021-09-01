HUNTINGTON -- Sophie Weiler scored three goals to lead Huntington High to a 7-1 victory over St. Albans in high school girls soccer on Tuesday.
Weiler opened the scoring off a cross from Claire Burberry in the third minute. Quincy Orwig scored seven minutes later for a 2-0 lead. Claire Johnson scored off a rebound of a Weiler shot to make it 3-0 at the 22-minute mark.
The Red Dragons pulled within 3-1 with a goal with 8 seconds left in the first half, but Weiler scored again off an assist by Cali Ellis in the 55th minute. Burberry assisted Johnson to make it 5-0. Weiler then scored off a pass from her sister, Tess. Orwig found the net on a free kick with two minutes left to set the score.
FAIRLAND 6, CHESAPEAKE 0: Maddie Miller scored a hat trick to help the Dragons defeat the host Panthers.
Miller scored off an assist by Olivia White 7 minutes into the game, then added a goal off a pass by Joelie Jarrell at the 20:34 mark. White assisted Oliva Hall at 30:26 for a 3-0 lead. Kamryn Barnitz scored 23 seconds into the second half and Miller followed at 42:13 before Lexi Steele finished the scoring at 71:41. Jessica King earned the shutout in goal.
HURRICANE 12, CAPITAL 0: Avery Hall and Lauren Dye each scored three goals and Lilly Lucas and Madison Francis two each as the Redskins (4-0) clobbered the visiting Cougars.
Lucas assisted on two goals, as did Hale. Erin Dempsey scored off an assist by Kayleigh Triplett. Hurricane also scored on an own goal. Triplett and Maddie Willis combined for the shutout.
RUSSELL 3, BOYD COUNTY 1: Ava Quinn scored two goals and Eva Blanke one as the Red Devils (5-1) triumphed over the Lions. Laci Boyd scored for Boyd County (0-5).
Boys soccer
HURRICANE 4, CAPITAL 0: Brandon Redden scored twice as the Redskins beat the Cougars. Jake Bock and Connor Stonestreet also scored. Grayson Maddox picked up the shutout.
RUSSELL 1, BOYD COUNTY 0: Nathan Totten scored with 11 seconds left in overtime to lift the Red Devils (4-2) over the Lions (5-2). Marcus Bellomy made 15 saves for Russell.
Volleyball
FAIRLAND 3, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Dragons defeated the Panthers 25-15, 25-15, 25-20.
PORTSMOUTH 3, COAL GROVE 0: Maddie Perry made 13 kills and Kennedy Bowling 10 as the Trojans beat the Hornets 25-21, 25-17, 25-12. Olivia Ramey had 30 assists for Portsmouth.
FAIRVIEW 3, ASHLAND 0: The Eagles (11-0) defeated the VolleyCats (11-2) 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 in Westwood, Kentucky, as Charlee Hobbs made 15 kills. Bethany Ledford made 12 kills for Ashland.
EASTERN-MEIGS 3, SOUTH GALLIA 1: Juli Durst scored 16 points and issued 24 assists to lead the Eagles (2-1) by the Rebels (0-5) 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 25-9 in Reedsville, Ohio.
MARIETTA 3, MEIGS 1: The host Tigers rallied past the Marauders (2-2) 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13. Andrea Mahr had 20 assists and Mallory Hawley 27 digs for Meigs.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: South Point's home football game with River Valley on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 problems in the Raiders program. Concerns about the virus also led to the cancelation of South Gallia's home football game with Sciotoville East, and East Carter's football game at Estill County. Johnson Central's home football game with Bishop Sycamore also has been canceled.
Ashland's football game Sept. 10 at Wheelersburg is canceled because of Ashland halting extracurricular activities after Friday's game with George Washington.
