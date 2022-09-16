BELLE, W.Va. — Sophie Weiler scored four goals to pace Huntington High by Riverside in girls high school soccer.
Tess Weiler gave the Highlanders the lead four minutes in, then made it 2-0 four minutes later. Sophie Weiler scored her first goal off an assist by Ava Garmestani to make it 3-0, then found the net again in the 18th minute for a 4-0 lead.
C.J. Johnson deposited a Grace Ferguson pass into the goal to boost the lead to 5-0, then assisted Sophie Weiler in the 46th minute. After the Warriors scored Sophie Weiler scored again with 60 seconds to play to set the score.
CABELL MIDLAND 3, CAPITAL 1: Olivia Charles scored two goals and Cailyn Lowe one as the Knights defeated the Cougars in Ona. Ella Rowe made two assists and Lowe one. Cabell Midland returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Huntington High.
ASHLAND 0, BOYD COUNTY 0: Sophia Stevens made 10 saves for the Lions (7-4-1) and Gracie Madden stopped five shots for the Kittens (10-2-2) as the rivals played to a tie in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
SOUTH POINT 5, FAIRLAND 3: The Pointers overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the Dragons at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. Bailey Russell and Joelie Jarrell put Fairland ahead 2-0 before Jasmyn Jones and Jaycie Walters scored to tie it 2-2. Jarrell put Fairland ahead 3-2, but Walters, Ella Cassidy and Jones found the back of the net to rally South Point to victory.
WEST CARTER 10, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Amelia Henderson scored three goals and assisted on two as the Comets (6-5-1) walloped the Musketeers (3-7-1) in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Autumn Middleton scored two goals and issued one assist. Keyera Reynolds had one goal and one assist. Sydney Cecil made two saves.
Boys soccer
SOUTH POINT 3, FAIRLAND 1: Tanner Runyon scored on a penalty kick to break a 1-1 tie and lift the Pointers over the Dragons. South Point’s Braylon Balandra and Fairland’s Gabe Polcyn traded goals early. Josh Childers scored to set the score.
GREENUP COUNTY 2, WEST CARTER 0: Ryan Schulz made 26 saves to earn the shutout in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Travis Reed and Nate Crum scored. Easton Sparks had an assist. Both teams are 3-7-1.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, RACELAND 1: Khia Robinson made 12 kills as the Volleycats (12-4) defeated the Rams (15-3) 25-22, 17-25, 25-12, 25-21.
BOYD COUNTY 3, RUSSELL 0: The Lions (20-3) used runs of 19-5 and 11-3 to sweep the Red Devils (8-7) 25-13, 25-13, 25-10 in Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
FAIRLAND 3, SOUTH POINT 1: The Dragons overcame a first-set loss to beat the Pointers 21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-23.
