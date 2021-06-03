IRONTON — Ironton St. Joe wanted Jacob Wells before Wells wanted Ironton St. Joe.
Wells is the new boys head basketball coach of the Flyers. The former Rose Hill Christian head coach and Coal Grove assistant replaces Chris Barnes, who left to become head coach at Ironton. St. Joe boosters contacted Wells before he even knew Barnes had resigned.
“Some St. Joe alumni reached out to me about the job,” Wells said. “I’ve known (athletic director) Greg Bryant for a while, so I looked into it. I’m pretty excited about it. It’s a great situation and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
In 2016-2017, Wells led Rose Hill Christian to 11 wins, the program’s most since 2009. In the 2014-15 season, the Royals went 0-21, then won nine games in 2015-16. The 20 victories in Wells’ final two seasons were more than Rose Hill Christian won the previous 10 seasons combined.
At Coal Grove, the smallest school in the Ohio Valley Conference, Wells helped coach Kevin Vanderhoof lead the Hornets to their best season ever in 2018. Coal Grove finished 19-6 and reached the Division IV, Region 15 semifinals — Ohio’s Sweet 16 — before losing 47-46 to Peebles.
Ironton St. Joe graduated 13 boys last month and seven of them were basketball players. J.C. Damron, a special-mention all-state selection who averaged 17 points per game, was one of them. Damron signed to play at Mount St. Joseph’s University in Cincinnati. Also gone is honorable-mention all-stater Jimmy Mahlmeister.
Wells said he is thrilled to have the team’s one returning starter, point guard Matt Sheridan, back.
“Matt is a senior and a leader,” Wells said. “He’s a point guard and a facilitator.”
Building on the job Barnes did is a goal for Wells. The Flyers went 19-7 in 2019-2020 and reached the district finals.
“Coach Barnes laid a good foundation,” Wells said. “Before him, Rex Cooksey, too. Following those two is tough.”
The quality of student-athletes St. Joe features, Wells said, helps the Flyers succeed.
“They play hard,” Wells said. “They’re self motivated and you don’t have to beg them for it.”
Bryant said he think Wells will carry on St. Joe’s tradition of success on and off the court.
“We are excited to have him,” Bryant said.
Wells said Vanderhoof was one of several positive coaching influences. He also mentioned his former Chesapeake coaches Phil Davis and Andy Clark, as well as former Panthers, Oak Hill and Lucasville Valley coach Norm Persin, as those who have influenced him. Wells also said former Chesapeake player and Ironton coach Mark Lafon has greatly helped him.
Wells said his biggest supporters are wife Allison and toddler daughter Audrey. He also said his philosophy will center on the acronym “UPAID” — Unity, Passion, Attitude, Integrity and Discipline.
“St. Joe has had some really good players and people,” Wells said. “We’re going to have some great alumni to help and that’s important.”