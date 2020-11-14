HUNTINGTON - The gold-clad smile of Marshall wide receiver Willie Johnson in the post-game interview session said it all on Saturday afternoon at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
After weeks of he and quarterback Grant Wells being close on an array of potential big plays, the two finally found their connection in a big way on Saturday.
Johnson caught two of Wells' five touchdown tosses in Marshall's 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee.
For Johnson, it was a long time coming.
"It felt great finally connecting - finally getting it down pat and getting the chemistry better," Johnson said. "We've been working throughout the weeks in practice on hitting the deep balls."
Johnson caught the game's first score - a wide-open touchdown toss from Wells - in the corner of the end zone, but it wasn't until the second quarter in which the big plays started to come.
The game was tied at 7 and momentum on the side of Middle Tennessee in the middle of the second quarter when Wells and Johnson seized momentum for the Herd that would never be relinquished.
After Wells had converted a third-down pass to Corey Gammage, he lofted a pass deep down the left side of the field to Johnson, who ran under it for a 44-yard gain to the Middle Tennessee 9-yard line that set up a touchdown pass to give the Herd the lead for good.
It was a perfect pass with a perfect catch - something the two had been waiting to see happen.
"Having a deep threat like that, we have to take shots with him," Wells said. "When we connect, it starts something special. It gets out whole entire offense rolling."
It was the turning point that Wells and the offense needed.
That pass started a string of 13 completions in 14 attempts for Wells with the lone incompletion being a dropped pass over the middle.
With Marshall's receiving corps having guys out consistently over the past few weeks, Johnson's emergence comes at the perfect time.
Coming into the game, Johnson had just seven catches for 70 yards on the season.
On Saturday, Johnson finished with eight receptions, 137 yards receiving and two scores - all career-highs.
BIG DAY FOR ANOTHER JOHNSON: Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson joined teammate Willie Johnson in having big days for the Herd on Saturday.
Nazeeh Johnson finished with 13 tackles, along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery after he stripped Middle Tennessee's Marquel Tinsley in the redzone on the first drive of the third quarter.
HAGLER GETS NO. 1: Marshall tight end Hayden Hagler achieved a milestone on Saturday.
Hagler's stat line read one catch, one yard, one touchdown.
It was an important touchdown, though.
Not only was it the first of his career, it put the Herd in front for good.
MISSING IN ACTION: Marshall played without several players for undisclosed reasons on Saturday.
Most notably, the Herd was without starting right guard Cain Madden, a preseason All-Conference USA selection.
Madden's absence shifted left tackle Will Ulmer to right guard and placed Josh Ball at left tackle with Tarik Adams starting at right tackle.
SPEAKING OF BALL: Ball was injured in the third quarter of the contest and did not play the rest of the way.
Ball was seen walking with ice on his knee after getting checked out, but he remained on the sidelines with teammates.
Dalton Tucker came in to replace him at left tackle.
CEMETERY VISIT: Prior to going to the team hotel on Friday night, Marshall's football team took a trip to Spring Hill Cemetery where the grave sites of several players are.
There, the team heard from coaches and other personnel about the significance of the game on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash.