SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Samantha Wells scored 22 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as Grace Christian (19-6) defeated Mt. Hope Christian 67-20 Thursday in the West Virginia Christian Association girls basketball tournament.
Emily Hutchinson scored 19 points for the Soldiers, who take on Mercer Christian at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Wells, who mad a 25-foot buzzer beater just before halftime to top the 1,000-point mark, made nine steals. Karmen Bruton scored four points, issued seven assists, made six steals and pulled down six rebounds.
Macie Pack led Mt. Hope Christian with seven points.
MT. HOPE CHRISTIAN 8 5 5 2 --20: Hawley 5, Pack 7, Mankin 2, Nelson 6.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 27 13 22 5 — 67: Wells 22, Hutchinson 19, McCloud 4, Cicenas 4, Bruton 4, Bailey 4, Wagoner 2, Pyle 3, Stepp 1, Adkins 2, Eddy 2.
OAK HILL 58, SOUTHEASTERN 44: Caitlyn Brisker scored 22 points to pace the oaks to a triumph over the Panthers in an Ohio Division III district semifinal game at the Waverly (Ohio) Downtown Arena.
Olivia Clarkson and Brooke Howard each scored 12 points for Oak Hill. Macie Graves led Southeastern with 15 points.
Boys
LINCOLN COUNTY 55, SHERMAN 38: John Blankenship scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers (13-8) to a victory over the visiting Tide.
Will Carpenter scored 13 points for Lincoln County, which entertains Mingo Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Chris Abbott led Sherman with 19 points. R.J. Cline chipped in 10.
SHERMAN 5 17 2 14 — 38: Abbott 19, Cline 10, Busby 2, D. Rollo 5, Skeens 2.
LINCOLN COUNTY 15 17 12 11 — 55: Blankenship 24, Carpenter 13, Watts 5, Sanders 9, Koontz 4.
BOYD COUNTY 69, EAST CARTER 46: Austin Gibbs scored 19 points to lead the Lions (17-12) to a victory over the Raiders (10-14) in Summit, Kentucky.
Brad Newsome scored 11 points and Blake Stewart 10 for Boyd County, which plays at George Rogers Clark at 8 p.m. Friday.
RACELAND 62, PAINTSVILLE 55: Andrew Floyd’s 16-point effort helped the Rams (18-8) beat the visiting Tigers.
Austin Cumpton and Kyle Broughton each scored 13 points. Landyn Newman scored 10. Nick Keeton led Paintsville (14-11) with 20 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST 75, WOOD COUNTY CHRISTIAN 63: Robert Clutter scored 32 points, 19 in the first half, and grabbed eight rebounds as the Patriots beat the Wildcats in the WVCAT in Summersville.
Micah Daniels scored 13, Ben Scarbro 11 and Scottie Richards 10 for Calvary Baptist (17-9), which plays Beth Haven Christian at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
Garrett Napier paced Wood County Christian with 21 points. Michael Cline chipped in 15.
WOOD COUNTY CHRISTIAN 18 15 13 17 — 63: Napier 21, Cline 15, Daugherty 9, Huck 6, Davis 6, Crum 6.
CALVARY BAPTIST 16 21 17 21 — 75: Clutter 32, Daniels 13, Scarbro 11, Richards 10, Pauley 8, Blake 1.
Wednesday
Boys
MEIGS 55, PORTSMOUTH WEST 38: Coulter Cleland scored 28 points as the 13th-seeded Marauders (13-9) beat the 20th-seeded Senators (6-17) in a Division III sectional semifinal at Jackson (Ohio) High School.
Portsmouth West led 21-18 late in the second quarter, but Cleland made two 3-pointers in the final five seconds of the first half to give Meigs a 24-21 lead it expanded in the second half.
Weston Baer and Wyatt Hoover each scored 10 points for the Marauders, who play No. 4 seed Wheelersburg for the sectional championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
Nick Davis and Luke Howard paced the Senators with 12 points each.
FAIRFIELD UNION 59, RIVER VALLEY 36: The Falcons (20-3) turned a 34-13 rebounding edge into a triumph over the Radiers (6-18) in a Division II sectional semifinal at Logan (Ohio) High School.
Huston Harrah led top-seeded Fairfield Union with 19 points. Chase Poston scored 10. Jordan Lambert paced No. 16 seed River Valley with 21 points.
The Falcons take on eighth-seeded Warren at 7 p.m. Saturday at Logan.
Girls
FAIRVIEW 38, PAINTSVILLE 33: Gracie Crisp scored 16 points to help the Eagles (21-6) defeat the host Tigers (8-19).
Josey Nelson scored 13 for Fairview. Chloe Hannah led Paintsville with 16 points.