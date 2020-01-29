PIKEVILLE, Ky. — University of Pikeville head men’s basketball coach Kelly Wells will step down from his position, effective at the end of the current season, and will transition to devoting his full attention toward his post as the university’s director of athletics.
“This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but one that I’m at peace with,” said Wells, a former Rowan County High School star. “It’s going to be incredibly tough for me to walk away from the job I’ve loved for half my life now, but it’s time to begin this next chapter for both myself and my family. I wouldn’t have been able to even get to this point without the love and support of my wife, my children, my parents, and all my friends and colleagues I’ve made in this profession.”
Wells leaves the men’s basketball program as the winningest coach in university history, with 328 total wins as of his announcement across his 14 seasons in Pikeville. He also boasts the best winning percentage by any Pikeville basketball coach with more than a four-year tenure.
The Morehead, Kentucky, native put UPike men’s basketball on the map nationally in his time as coach, leading the Bears to eight of their 13 NAIA tournament appearances, including the last seven straight. His crowning achievement came in his first NAIA tournament appearance when he led the unseeded Bears on a Cinderella run through the tournament, defeating five seeded opponents in seven days to bring home Pikeville’s first NAIA national championship. He was also named the 2011 NAIA Coach of the Year following that season.