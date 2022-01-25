OLIVE HILL, Ky. — Allie Stone made 19 of 22 free throws to help West Carter beat Boyd County 72-68 Monday night in girls high school basketball.
Stone scored 31 points, Camryn Burton 15 and Amelia Henderson 10 as the Comets (15-4) broke a 16-game losing streak in the series.
Audrey Biggs scored 25 points, Taylor Bartrum 19 and Jasmine Jordan 15 for the Lions (9-7).
COAL GROVE 50, IRONTON 29: Kaleigh Murphy scored 23 points and Abbey Hicks 13 as the host Hornets defeated the Fighting Tigers.
PORTSMOUTH 40, GALLIA ACADEMY 39: The Trojans built a 28-16 lead and held on to nip the Blue Angels in Centenary, Ohio. Daysha Reid led Portsmouth (4-9 overall, 2-8 Ohio Valley Conference) with 18 points. Kenya Peck paced Gallia Academy (3-15, 0-11) with 17 points.
JACKSON 54, RIVER VALLEY 31: T.J. Carpenter led the Ironwomen (12-5) with 18 points in a home victory over the Raiders (5-11). Mattie Walburn scored 13 and Katie Davis 11 for Jackson. Lauren Twyman led River Valley with seven points.
Boys basketball
COVENANT 57, CLC 47: Tyler Farley and Tucker Lingenfelter scored 16 points each to lead the Eagles (5-7) to a triumph over Cross Lanes Christian (7-4). Farley also grabbed seven rebounds, made six steals and issued three assists. Sam Roten scored 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Covenant. Sam Mulanax scored 18 points and Jon Dillon 16 for CLC.
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTiAN 69, FAIRVIEW 67: Josiah Davis scored 23 points as the Lions (12-7) edged the Eagles in Scott Depot, West Virginia. Maki Carey chipped in 22 points for TVC. Tanner Johnson and Jaxon Manning each scored 22 for Fairview (5-13).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
