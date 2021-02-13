HUNTINGTON — Marshall point guard Jarrod West knew Middle Tennessee would come back ready to fight after the Herd’s 28-point win on Friday.
That’s why West made sure the Herd was ready for every punch the Blue Raiders threw on Saturday afternoon.
West finished with a career-high 29 points and added six assists to lead Marshall to a 96-85 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
The win gave Marshall (12-5, 6-4) a weekend sweep in its first Conference USA action at home of the league season.
“I was just trying to push the tempo, play hard and make plays — especially defensively,” West said. “I got a couple steals in that first half and I felt like that got me going and got our team going, really.”
While West got his career high, fellow guard Taevion Kinsey was right behind him with his second-straight 25-point performance.
Marshall shot 61 percent from the floor on the game and answered every run by the Blue Raiders.
Head coach Dan D’Antoni said the leadership on the court from his guards showed itself in making sure there was no letdown after the 28-point win on Friday.
“I don’t have to do a whole lot, really,” D’Antoni said. “The leadership takes over.”
West said he enjoyed the game, which was spirited from the start with both teams exchanging banter on each end as the intensity rose.
The Herd’s senior guard credited Middle Tennessee for their effort after Friday’s tough loss.
“They’ve got great energy — from the players on the court to the coaches to the bench,” West said. “They play hard, man. You’d never expect them — if you watch them play — you’d never expect them to be 5-13 and 3-(9). They came out and played like that after the loss they took yesterday, man. You’ve got to give those guys credit.”
Kinsey said the key in the hard-fought victory was Marshall coming out from halftime and winning the first segment of the second half.
After the Blue Raiders cut it to a one-point game, Marshall went on a 14-3 run with Kinsey and Andrew Taylor getting going from the floor.
“We definitely won the first four minutes of the second half and then we took off from there,” Kinsey said.
Middle Tennessee used a strong shooting effort, led by Jalen Jordan’s perfect 7-of-7 performance from 3-point range, to stay in it but Marshall kept the Blue Raiders at arm’s length to earn their third consecutive win in league play.
Jordan finished with a season-high 25 points in the loss for Middle Tennessee, which shot 50 percent from the floor and 3-point range.
Much like Friday night’s game, the pace was end-to-end with both teams getting up and down the floor with pace.
After starting strong and fizzling out on Friday, Middle Tennessee was able to keep pace throughout the first half as Jordan continued his strong play for the Blue Raiders.
One night after scoring a season-high 22, Jordan connected on six of seven shots, including four 3-pointers in the first half, for 16 of his 25 to lead Middle Tennessee’s charge.
West matched him stride-for-stride, scoring 14 while dishing out six assists to lead Marshall to a 45-44 halftime advantage.
Just as they did on Friday, Middle Tennessee jumped out to an early 19-10 lead, but a Mikel Beyers block led to a Taevion Kinsey dunk, capping a 9-0 run to knot the game.
Late in the half, Marshall used a 12-3 run to take its first lead since early in the game, a lead it carried into the locker room at the break.
Taylor battled foul trouble early, but was a difference-maker in the second half, finishing with 10 points and nine assists for Marshall.
DeAndre Dishman and Jordan Davis each had 17 points for Middle Tennessee (5-13, 3-9 C-USA) while Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss added 16 in the loss.