West Muskingum’s Rashid Sesay (3) tries to break the tackle attempt of Fairland’s Brycen Hunt (10) during a Division V, Region 19 high school football playoff game Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
West Muskingum's Rashid Sesay (3) runs between Fairland's Brycen Hunt (10) and Zion Martin (26) during a Division V, Region 19 high school football playoff game Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
West Muskingum’s Rashid Sesay (3) tries to break the tackle attempt of Fairland’s Brycen Hunt (10) during a Division V, Region 19 high school football playoff game Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
KATIE KEENEY | Soberlenz Photography
West Muskingum's Rashid Sesay (3) runs between Fairland's Brycen Hunt (10) and Zion Martin (26) during a Division V, Region 19 high school football playoff game Friday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In Nelsonville, Ohio, some people likely are chuckling.
No. 11 West Muskingum (9-2), with a second chance because of a pass interference call, edged No. 7 Fairland 22-21 in overtime Friday in a Division V, Region 19 high school football playoff game at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. The Tornadoes play at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 against Harvest Prep (11-0), which beat Meigs 47-0 Friday.
Two years ago this week, the Dragons took advantage of a pass interference penalty on Nelsonville-York on what appeared to be the final play of a playoff game. Emma Marshall kicked a 27-yard field goal with no time left to lift Fairland to a 30-28 victory.
On Friday, the Dragons (7-4) thought they had the game won when West Muskingum quarterback Jake Anton’s 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete, but Fairland was called for pass interference. Rashid Sesay scored from the 1-yard line on the next play to give West Muskingum its first postseason win since 2009.
“I’m very proud of them,” Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said of his players. “We fought. We were down and got a score late, then took the lead in overtime. That PI late, they ended up getting the 2.”
Fairland tied the game in dramatic fashion when, with 1:21 left, Steeler Leep threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Hunt. Gabe Polcyn’s extra point tied it 14-14.
The Dragons took the lead in overtime when Leep ran 7 yards for a touchdown. West Muskingum tied it on Sesay’s 4-yard run.
Sesay was the key. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior running back carried 24 times for 177 yards.
Sesay’s 3-yard TD run 2:10 before halftime tied the game at 7-7. Leep had given the Dragons a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard plunge at 3:02 of the first quarter, capping a 14-play, 65-yard drive.
Outside of that trek and Leep’s scoring pass to Hunt, Fairland managed just 97 yards.
“It’s a tough loss,” Cunningham said. “A tough loss.”
Fairland loses seven seniors to graduation. Cunningham said those players will be missed, but plenty of talent remains.
“There’s a lot of talent still left, but we realize what determines if the future is bright is how much work you put in when the lights are off,” Cunningham said. “We realize we still have a lot of work to do. The talent is here, and I hope we can keep this thing going.”
WEST MUSKINGUM 0 7 7 0 8 — 22
FAIRLAND 7 0 0 7 7 — 21
F — Leep 1 run (Polcyn kick)
WM — Sesay 3 run (Kuhn kick)
WM — Sampsel 29 pass from Anton (Kuhn kick)
F — Hunt 64 pass from Leep (Polcyn kick)
F — Leep 7 run (Polcyn kick)
WM — Sesay 1 run (Sesay run)
Team statistics
WM F
First downs 12 15
Rushes-yards 39-203 34-100
Passes 11-15-1 14-17 1
Passing yards 81 126
Total yards 284 226
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-28 4-28
Punts 2-32.0 2-32.5
Individual statistics
Rushing
West Muskingum — Sesay 24-177, Shawger 10-21, Anton 5-5; Fairland Martin 10-33 Leep 18-81, Hunt 4-(minus-5), Kitts 1-11, Cremeans 1-0.
Passing
West Muskingum — Anton 10-15-1, 72 yards, Winland 1-1-0, 9 yards; Fairland Leep 12-14-1, 107 yards, Hayden 2-3-0, 9 yards.
Receiving
West Muskingum — Sesay 2-(minus-2), Shawger 2-19, Sampsel 6-64; Fairland — Hunt 10-96, Leep 1-5, Martin 1-6, Kitts 1-9.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.