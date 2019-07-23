In just over a week's time, beginning July 30, some of the state's best golfers will tee it up at The Greenbrier, seeking a West Virginia Amateur golf title.
This year's tournament reaches a major milestone, as the West Virginia Golf Association's keystone event will be played for the 100th time.
In the 99 tournaments over the course of 106 years, the competition has been through venue and format changes and has seen some of the legends of West Virginia golf come and go.
Following is part three of a timeline highlighting some of the West Virginia Amateur's biggest moments.
• • •
1995: The Pat Carter era officially began as he smoked the field by nine shots with John Duty Sr. finishing second. Carter finished at 1 under par, becoming the first player to finish under par since the alternate-course format began.
1996: Carter bettered himself by nine shots, finishing the tournament at 10-under to breeze to a third title. His 11-shot victory over Michael Swiger set a new Amateur record, besting a 10-shot win for Campbell in 1972. He would break that yet again with a 15-stroke victory the following year. His final score of 274 equaled the overall Amateur scoring record set by Thompson (1969) and Campbell (1974) as he finished the tournament with no three-putts.
1998: The event moved to Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport with Carter joining Campbell as the only players to win four West Virginia Amateurs in a row. The following year, back at The Greenbrier, Carter broke that mark with a fifth.
2001: Sam O'Dell, Jeff Whitman and Michael Veres were all injured in an ATV accident the night before the final round, leaving O'Dell and Whitman hospitalized. O'Dell was tied for second place at the time. Veres played the final round, but shot an 80, obviously still shaken. Carter, a longtime friend of O'Dell's, shot back-to-back 67s in the final two rounds to tie his four-round scoring record at 274 and win by six shots over Huntington's Burke Spensky. It represented his seventh straight Amateur title. His eighth the following year would set a national record for consecutive state amateur titles, breaking E.J. Barker's mark of seven in a row in Montana from 1917-1923.
2003: Carter's most dominant showing included scoring records in all four rounds including an opening 63 and a total of 270. He finished at 14-under par and cleared Huntington's Jared Jones by 13 strokes. He would add a 10th in a row the following year, marking a decade of dominance.
2005: Tim Fisher of Statts Mills birdied all three holes of a playoff to defeat Carter and halt his streak at 10. Fisher, 24 years old at the time, had finished second to Carter twice prior to breaking through.
2009: Fisher again edged Carter, this time by one stroke, to claim his second straight Amateur title and third overall. Though Fisher seemed poised to add to that total, it would be the last of his Amateur wins to date. He was suspended by the United States Golf Association in 2010 after an improper withdrawal from the U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship, and the WVGA followed suit. He was suspended again in 2011 by the WVGA, this time for two years, for what then-Executive Director Ken Tackett called "a breach of our code of conduct." Fisher returned in 2013, but disqualified himself after hitting the wrong ball during the first round.
2010: At the end of the first round of play, Greenbrier owner Jim Justice announced an exemption into the Greenbrier Classic for the Amateur winner. That first honor went to Lewisburg's Jonathan Bartlett, who eked out a one-stroke victory over Fisher. Bartlett remains the only Amateur winner to make the cut at the Classic. That year, there were two cuts made in the PGA Tour event and Bartlett was cut before Sunday's final round.
2011: Two exemptions into the Greenbrier Classic were awarded for the first and only time with Charleston's Christian Brand, then a 23-year-old just out of his final year at Marshall, claiming a nine-shot win over O'Dell and Jess Ferrell. Those two entered a sudden-death playoff for the second qualifying spot with Ferrell coming out on top. Brand would play in the event in 2011 and Ferrell in 2012. The extra exemption was granted because the Amateur was held after the Greenbrier Classic starting in 2012.
2012: Carter won his 13th and last Amateur title to date, edging Winston Canada by two strokes.
2013: O'Dell finally broke through at age 35 to claim his first of four West Virginia Amateurs to date, claiming a six-shot win over youngsters Brian Anania of Hurricane and Woody Woodward of Clarksburg. He had eight top-10 finishes prior in the event prior. Carter did not play.
2014: Anania and Woodward battled it out again, this time for the Greenbrier Trophy with Anania claiming his first Amateur crown. Woodward hit an errant drive on the par-4 13th hole to give Anania some breathing room and eventually slipped to third, four shots back. Pineville's Evan Muscari was the runner-up, finishing two back of Anania.
2015: Anania did not return to defend his crown after accepting a job in Massachusetts, opening the door for O'Dell to seize his second Amateur title. He defeated Charleston's Christian Casingal by five shots and Thadd Obecny by six. In both of O'Dell's titles to this point, he went wire-to-wire.
2016: Vienna's Alan Cooke, then playing as a junior at WVU, breezed past the field for an eight-shot victory. Though the victory earned Cooke an exemption into the Greenbrier Classic, that would be put on hold for a year as massive flooding less than two weeks after the Amateur concluded brought devastation to The Greenbrier and surrounding areas. The PGA Tour stop was canceled for the year with Cooke playing in the 2017 Classic.
2017: With The Greenbrier still recovering, the Amateur moved to The Resort at Glade Springs with O'Dell clearing Scott Depot's Chris Williams by two shots for his third Amateur crown. Christian Boyd, then 16 years old, was the 36-hole leader and threatened Thompson's 51-year record as the youngest Amateur champion, but faded to finish third.
2018: Back at The Greenbrier, O'Dell won consecutive titles for the first time as he used a two-shot swing on No. 17 to edge Carter by two shots. The Meadows Course adopted holes from the old Greenbrier Course during restoration at the property and alternated with the Old White TPC over four rounds. Even the Old White was given some updates, all to rave reviews from the players.
