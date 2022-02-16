The whittling down process for the West Virginia wrestling state tournament takes place this weekend in the Mountain State.
In Class AAA Region 4, the site is Hurricane High on Saturday with schedule time at 8 a.m. Competing are defending regional and state champion Parkersburg South, Huntington, Ripley, Parkersburg, host Hurricane, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley.
The top four finishers in each weight class move on to the State Tournament scheduled March 3-5 at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Other defending champions are Point Pleasant in Class AA and Moorefield in Class A.
Other Class AAA regional sites are John Marshall for Region 1, Musselman for Region 2 and Riverside for Region 3.
In Class AA-A, which goes Friday and Saturday due to the number of teams, competition will be at Fairmont Senior Fieldhouse for Region 1, Lewis County for Region 2, Independence for Region 3 and Jackson County Armory in Millwood for Region 4.
High school wrestling
Third West Virginia Girls State Tournament
Saturday
At ELITE Sports Center, Parkersburg
Team Standings
Musselman 104, East Hardy 89, Cabell Midland 64, Greenbrier East 51, Paden City 45, Shady Spring 39, Liberty Raleigh 27, Spring Mills 27, Independence 26, Hampshire 24, Spring Valley 24, Brooke 23, Grafton 22, Lewis County 22, St. Albans 22, Sissonville 19, Huntington 19, Winfield 19, Bridgeport 18, John Marshall 18, University 16, George Washington 15, Jefferson 15, Chapmanville Regional 13, Williamstown 13, Oak Glen 11, Linsly 8, East Fairmont 7, St. Marys 7, Tyler Consolidated 7, Martinsburg 6, Princeton 6, Wahama 6, Magnolia 5, Berkeley Springs 4, South Harrison 4, Webster County 3.5, Doddridge County 2.
Outstanding wrestler: Kaylie Hall, Hampshire, 16.
Placers
107: 1. Zoey Salmons (Cabell Midland), 2. Lakenzi Whittington (Sissonville), 3. Brooklynn McClure (Shady Spring), 4. Ale Evans (Cabell Midland), 5. Leslie Ward (Shady Spring), 6. Emily Earehart (Martinsburg), 7. Gretchen Cogar (Webster Co.), 8. Shantel Githii (Linsly).
115: 1. Caitlynn Ash (St. Albans), 2. Jillian Timberlake (Musselman), 3. Bailey Emery (University), 4. Savannah Sellers (Musselman), 5. Caitlin Lewis (Linsly), 6. Mahala Finley (Princeton), 7. Jayden Powers (Doddridge Co.)
123: 1. Kenzie Taylor (Independence), 2. Calleigh Morgan (Bridgeport), 3. Mattie Pauley (George Washington), 4. Lexi Eichelberger (Williamstown), 5. Madison Heishman (East Hardy), 6. Somya Cottongham (East Fairmont), 7. Lilly Morgan (Berkeley Springs), 8. Brealynn Little (Paden City).
128: 1. Ciara Riner (Spring Valley), 2. Gracie Hutchinson (Huntington), 3. Destiny Rone (Paden City), 4. Kendall Shepherd (Musselman), 5. Destiny Owens (Spring Mills), 6. Stephanie Sexton (Wahama), 7. Chaney Bacorn (Paden City).
134: 1. Emma Kesterson (Greenbrier East), 2. Bianca Jamen (Lewis Co.), 3. Paige Jackson (Spring Mills), 4. Gwyn Wilson (Musselman), 5. Lexie Ellis (Chapmanville Regional), 6. Tara Scoggan (St. Marys), 7. Kerrington Bennett (Musselman), 8. Audrey Wilson (Magnolia)
140: 1. Micah Fisher (Greenbrier East), 2. Chenoa Taylor (Winfield), 3. Karlie Osborne (Liberty Raleigh), 4. Marie Scramm (Paden City), 5. Helena Radford (Jefferson), 6. Jessica Dove (East Hardy), 7. Rylee Wilson (Jefferson), 8. Evelyn Smith (Paden City).
150: 1. Loralei Smith (Cabell Midland), 2. Victoria Ames (East Hardy), 3. Pearl Chambers (John Marshall), 4. Gabby Miller (East Hardy), 5. Mallary Heinrich (Oak Glen), 6. Lydia Estrada (Musselman), 7. Josie Bennett (South Harrison), 8. Madi Reece (Winfield).
160: 1. Kaylie Hall (Hampshire), 2. Gwen Kackley (Musselman), 3. Cicely Cullins (Musselman), 4. Courtney Shank (East Hardy), 5. Sophie Diaz (Brooke), 6. Caitlyn Ward (East Hardy), 7. Chelsea Mills (East Hardy).
185: 1. Nahkita Bauserman (East Hardy), 2. Danielle Simmons (Shady Spring), 3. Rory Amos (Paden City), 4. Mya Anderson (Tyler Consolidated).
240: 1. Autumn Knotts (Grafton), 2. Aubrey Moore (Brooke), 3. Madilyn Lucas (Liberty Raleigh).
Boys
MSAC Tournament
At Riverside High School
Team Scores
Riverside 159, 2. Parkersburg 117, 3. Cabell Midland 99.5, 4. Hurricane 93, Huntington 76, Spring Valley 33, South Charleston 16.
Placers
106: 1. Ben McComas, GW; 2. Simon Inboden, Park.
113: 1. Josh Sergent, Riv; 2. Josh Beck, Hurr.
120: 1. Jess Showater, Park; 2. Drake Dunham, Hunt.
126: 1. Jesiah Winters, Hunt; 2. Josh Slack, Riv; 3. Braycon Hedges, Park; 4. Kaden Polen, Hurr.
132: 1. David Pomroy, Riv; 2. Ethan Spencer, GW; 3. Phoenix Spriggs, Park; 4. Austin Slayton, Hurr.
138: 1. Kaleb Ramirez, Riv; 2. Jackson Stewart, CM; 3. Saige Walls, GW; 4. Cyler Marks, Park.
145: 1. Joseph Cook, Riv; 2. King McCray, GW; 3. Haiden Beach, Hurr; 4. Eli Fry, SV.
152: 1. Michael Hamilton, Riv; 2. Avery Totten, GW; 3. Luke Miller, Hurr; 4. Shane Simmons, CM.
160: 1. Kameron Phillips, Hurr; 2. Conner Wiseman, CM; 3. Sam Sheets, Riv; 4. Gage Pauley, GW.
170: 1. Zach Holstion, Riv; 2. Nick Marion, CM; 3. Mason Merrifield, Park; 4. Alex Adkins, Hunt.
182: 1. Nick Giompalo, CM; 2. Kahlil Ramey, Hurr; 3. Matt Cann, Hunt; 4. Brandon Davis, Park.
195: 1. Seth Anderson, GW; 2. Logan Fischer, CM; 3. Matthew Holderby, Riv; 4. Tyrese Smith, Hunt.
220: 1. Zach Howard, Park; 2. Jai’Ernest Keys, SC; 3. Gage Ruley, CM; 4. Tucker Hammond, SV.
285: 1. Jeffrey Jones, Park; 2. Robby Martin, Hunt; 3. Connor McCann, SV; 4. Owen Duffy, Hurr.