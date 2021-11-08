Huntington High's Imani Hickman (11) defends as Cabell Midland's Jazmyn Wheeler (1) drives to the basket during the Class AAA state championship game May 1 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
A team on one end of Cabell County prepares to defend, a squad on the other side plans to dethrone.
Girls high school basketball practice began Monday in West Virginia and the story line of Huntington High vs. Cabell Midland from 2020 remains the top point of interest in 2021. The Highlanders defeated the Knights 58-49 in the Class AAA state championship game last season. Both teams return considerable talent and expect to make another run at a championship.
“We’re excited,” said HHS senior Imani Hickman, committed to Alderson-Broaddus University. “We’re ready to get back out there and try to win it again.”
Cabell Midland figures to be Huntington High’s chief competition. The Knights went 14-4 last year.
“We have a lot of expectations coming into this season,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said. “We only lost one player (Autumn Lewis, who plays for Alderson Broaddus). We are looking for someone to step in and take that sport. We are excited.”
Adkins, who added former Huntington St. Joe head coach Shannon Lewis as an assistant, said the Knights have beefed up their schedule. Along with playing Huntington High twice, Cabell Midland scheduled games with Morgantown, Wheeling Park and Fort Frye (Ohio).
“We want to be ready for this postseason,” Adkins said.
Also lurking in Class AAA, Region IV is Spring Valley. The Timberwolves lost most of their scoring in Sydney Meredith, now at Glenville State, and Carolina Asbury, now at WVU Tech, but return a talented team with potential.
“We’ll be young, but we’ll be all right,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “We have a bright future.”
Huntington St. Joe took to the court with a new head coach in former Oak Hill (Ohio) High School and Marshall University standout Alyssa Hammond.
“We’re excited to get started,” Hammond said. “I have big shoes to fill. Shannon Lewis did a great job here and we’re looking forward to continuing that.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
