Taylor Sargent, of Milton, W.Va., replaces one of her clubs during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Taylor Sargent, of Milton, W.Va., left, shakes hands with Kerri-Anne Cook, of Oceana, W.Va., during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Tommy Evans, of Charles Town, W.Va., reacts following a putt during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Jackson Woodburn, of Hurricane, right, returns after putting on hole five with Jace Lancaster, of Clarksburg, W.Va., during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Kerri-Anne Cook, of Oceana, W.Va., left, and Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, W.Va., wait together at hole sixteen during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, W.Va., putts on hole sixteen during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Jack Michael, of Huntington, makes a drive on hole six during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
Jack Michael, of Huntington, left, watches Campbell Koegler, of Wheeling, attempt to putt on hole six during the first round of the 2023 WV Junior Amateur Championship golf tournament on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON – Jack Michael posted the lone par round of the day Monday and leads two golfers by a stroke in the boys championship after the opening round in the West Virginia Junior Amateur at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Michael, a Huntington resident and Guyan member who plays for Cabell Midland High School, shot 71 as he notched two birdies against two bogeys on the sunny, windy day. Grouped at 72 are Jackson Woodburn of Scott Depot, West Virginia, and Adam Gill of Wheeling. Solas Chinn-Kreiner (Morgantown) is next at 73 and Carson O’Dell (Hurricane, West Virginia) follows at 74.
