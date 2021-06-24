BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — To illustrate just how tough Pete Dye Golf Club has played in the 88th West Virginia Open, David Bradshaw said he didn’t feel comfortable standing over a single shot during Thursday’s second round.
And he’s the leader.
Uncomfortable or not, Bradshaw answered a double bogey at the No. 1 hole (his 11th) with birdies at Nos. 4, 5 and 8 to get into the clubhouse with a round of 4-under-par 68 to follow Wednesday’s opening round of even par.
Bradshaw, an 11-time State Open champion, will enter the tournament’s final day on Friday three strokes clear of Nick Fleming (minus-1) and five shots ahead of Chris Williams (plus-1).
Those three players will comprise Friday’s final group. Williams was joined in third place by Mason Williams and Matt Tashenberg, who also will also enter Friday at 1 over.
High scores have been the theme of the week as the cut line (top 60 and ties) came in at 20 over, and though Bradshaw came in well under that, he too had to grind to get to the clubhouse in red numbers.
“The place is playing hard, man,” Bradshaw said. “It’s not a comfortable golf course. Every shot kind of falls off. There’s a lot of room but it’s really visually intimidating, and when you do miss big, you get penalized for sure. The rough is gnarly.
“There’s so many mounds and slopes, you’ve always got to put it somewhere between the pin and a mound, so you’ve got to be sharp. Out here, you’re one swing away from a double (bogey) just like that.”
It marked only the second competitive tournament for Bradshaw since undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in July 2020. In the West Virginia Open at the Resort at Glade Springs a year ago, Bradshaw limped around the course and still finished in a tie for fourth.
While he said after Thursday’s round that he’s still not all the way back, it’s certainly a dramatic improvement from a year ago, and his game is starting to reflect that.
“It’s pretty good, it’s not 100%, but it’s enough to play and it’s getting better every day,” Bradshaw said. “This has been really the first week in a year and a half I’ve been able to sit down and look at the line of a putt. And it showed today; I putted well.”
Fleming, a former standout at Petersburg High School who just completed his freshman year at Wingate University, had his total all the way down to 3 under before bogeying the eighth and ninth holes, his 17th and 18th. Still, he’s in sole possession of second place by two strokes and in position to contend for a second straight year after finishing sixth in the Open at Glade Springs a year ago.
But after a spring season of college golf in which he participated in all the events, Fleming said he’s much more comfortable in the position he’s in this time around.
“The more I can get in places where I’m contending like this, it will only help me more and more,” he said. “I’ve not been here a lot, so I’m still getting used to it. I like the way it feels and hopefully I can look down the road and be like, ‘Well, I’ve already learned from this,’ and I can go out and play without the nerves the first couple of holes.
“I just want to go out tomorrow and focus on my process instead of focusing on winning.”
Chris Williams entered as one of the pre-tournament favorites and was one of Bradshaw’s playing partners the first two days. Like most in the field, the former Winfield High standout and WVU golfer grinded over his first 27 holes before catching fire around the same time Bradshaw did, picking up birdies at Nos. 4, 5 and 8 to finish with a round of 2-under 70 and earn a spot in the final group.
It’s been a big year for Williams, who has already won the Two-Man Scramble and Fourball championships with playing partner Cam Roam and also claimed the Mid-Amateur title, also held at Pete Dye in May.
The trek was also Williams’ home course as a WVU golfer, and that familiarity, along with his ability to go low, makes him dangerous on Friday.
“I feel comfortable here,” Williams said. “At the Mid-Am, I think on the front nine a couple of times I was 5 or 6 under, so it’s definitely doable. The way I’m hitting it, I just have to make a couple of putts.”
Bridgeport’s Mason Williams entered the day tied for the lead with Fleming at 1 under but double-bogeyed the third hole and grinded to a round of 2-over 74. He will play alongside Tashenberg and Woody Woodward (2 over) in Friday’s final round. Mason Williams, who grew up beside the course, and Woodward, who also hails from Bridgeport, likely have as much course knowledge as anyone and could be threats on Friday as well.
“It seems like I’m always in this position,” Mason Williams said of chasing the leader in the final round. “Just a good round. David Bradshaw is pretty good at golf; it’s just going to take a good round and you’ll probably need a little bit of help from him.”
“I’m right there, truthfully,” Woodward added. “If I swing it just like I did today, I love my chances. I know he can get away from you, he’s done it before, but it’s right there. It’s gettable.”
Defending champion Kenny Hess is tied with Woodward for sixth after back-to-back rounds of 1-over 73. Huntington’s Pat Carter, a 13-time West Virginia Amateur champion, is eighth at plus 3 with Ryan Bilby and Christian Boyd rounding out the top 10 at 4 over.