BRIDGEPORT — Throughout the final day of the 88th West Virginia Open at Pete Dye Golf Club on Friday, chasers rose and inevitably fell down the leaderboard with, several players having Bakerton’s David Bradshaw squarely in their sights at one time or another.
But carrying a three-shot lead into Friday’s final round, Bradshaw knew that steady, conservative play would likely win out.
In the end, uneventful and unspectacular was unbeatable.
Despite his lead shrinking to one stroke on several occasions, Bradshaw stayed a step ahead of the field and pulled away as others faded in a round of 1-under-par 71 to finish at 5 under for the tournament, good enough to win his 12th West Virginia Open by three strokes over Bridgeport’s Mason Williams.
Bradshaw’s day began with a bogey at No. 10 as the West Virginia Golf Association flipped nines with hole No. 9 providing a more accessible finale for a gallery. But over the course of the round on the gruelingly tough trek, Bradshaw poured in 13 pars and answered two bogeys with three birdies, and it was good enough to hold any and all comers at bay.
“The course is hard so I was just avoiding the big number and just kind of scraping it around,” Bradshaw said. “I definitely didn’t have my ‘A’ game, so I was aiming away from pins. Par is a good score out here for sure, so that was pretty much my strategy after the first few holes. I knew I kind of wasn’t swinging great so it was like, ‘Let’s just keep parring this place to death.’”
Coupled with Bradshaw’s opening bogey, Chris Williams, who entered the day at 1 over par, five shots back of the lead, rolled in a birdie in an opening three-shot swing that immediately tightened things up. The third member of the final group, Nick Fleming, then birdied the second hole to climb to one shot back at 2 under.
Ahead of them, 2020 champion Kenny Hess got off to a hot start as well, birdieing each of the first two holes to get to even par, just three shots back.
Then, yet another group ahead, Woody Woodward began to catch fire, dropping birdies at the 11th, 15th, 18th and first holes to go from 2 over to 2 under. Standing at the No. 2 tee box with eight holes to play, he was just one shot back.
But all of them had their stumbles. For Woodward, it was an errant tee shot on No. 2 and another on No. 5 that resulted in a pair of double bogeys. Hess, Fleming and Chris Williams had already faltered by that point. Hess made back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17, Fleming played holes 13-16 at 6 over and Chris Williams double-bogeyed No. 17 and managed just a 4-over 40 on the front nine (his back nine).
Meanwhile, Bradshaw may not have been terrific, but he didn’t need to be as he plodded around the course.
“I looked once or twice [at the leaderboard] just to see, but I kind of knew I was two or three up most of the day and I was comfortable,” Bradshaw said.
Mason Williams, who rallied from a six-shot deficit at the 2019 West Virginia Amateur to win, had the last shot at Bradshaw and rolled in a long birdie on the par-5 fifth hole to move within three shots. After Bradshaw parred the fifth, he pulled his drive on the par-4 sixth into a stream but caught a massive break as the ball ricocheted off a rock and came back into play. He managed a par there and finished off his round with an up-and-down par at No. 7, a birdie at No. 8 and another up-and-down par on No. 9, his final hole.
Despite dropping a birdie in front of a supportive gallery, Mason Williams, who was playing at his home course this week, came up a few shots short. His round of 3-under 69 was the lowest of the day but it was three shots short of tying Bradshaw.
“I played well, the three bogeys I had, two were three-putts and one on 18 I hit it right into the high stuff and got a really good bogey from there,” Mason Williams said. “This golf course, it looks like you’re playing bad even when you’re not playing bad. But I played well.”
Woodward, also a Bridgeport native, reflected as well on the chance he had coming down the stretch.
“No complaints this week, I loved it,” Woodward said. “Get to 4 under through 10, sitting in an absolutely perfect position and just make a half-effort swing there on 2. That’s the one I wish I could have back. I committed to it and I swung it, it’s just one of those I wish I could have back.
“We’re sitting there staring at 66 or 67 and we’re sitting here at even par. A little frustrating but if you told me that’s what I did at the beginning of the week I’d have been happy with it.”
Woodward finished third at 2 over par, with Hess (3 over) in fourth and Fleming (4 over) in fifth. Chris Williams (6 over), Trent Tipton (7 over), Joseph Kalaskey (7 over), Samuel Berry (8 over) and Pat Carter (8 over) rounded out the top 10.
Notes
n Tipton hit a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole.
n Matt Tashenberg, who entered the day four shots off the lead in third, withdrew after bogeying his first hole and hitting an errant tee shot on his third.