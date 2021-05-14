BRIDGEPORT — The last time the West Virginia Open was played at Pete Dye Golf Club, neither of the last two West Virginia Amateur winners — Mason Williams and Alex Easthom — were alive.
Indeed, it has been a while, since 2000 to be exact, since the Open was last held at the historic trek in Bridgeport, but it is set to make its triumphant return next month with the 54-hole tournament slated for June 23-25.
In fact, 2000, which was the third of five Open wins for the now-deceased Brad Westfall, is the only year the Open was decided at Pete Dye but the 88th edition will belong to the club and parties from both the West Virginia Golf Association and the club itself are equally as eager to showcase the course and the area.
“It’s obviously one of the most premier golf courses in West Virginia and has an unbelievable history, hosting the Nationwide Tour and the potential it has moving forward down the road,” WVGA executive director Brad Ullman said during the Open’s media day on Thursday. “Really, it’s a great thing because there are a lot of golfers that haven’t been able to be here and having them earn that opportunity through the state open to play a course like Pete Dye Golf Club — I know that’s something we’re getting a lot of excitement from the players on and we’re seeing that as entries tick up.”
For Chris McGinnis, who was named director of golf at Pete Dye Golf Club last year, the return of the Open is a chance to showcase a course that has reeled him back in twice from other career stops in golf since he began in 1996.
“I could see things happening with our golf course and I knew we were on the track and it was one of those things where I knew he had an opening for the state open this year and I told him, ‘We want it, we’re going to be ready, I promise you.’” McGinnis said. “’Conditioning is going to be back to the glory days of this golf course.’
“I knew we needed to have the state open here to showcase what we can do. This might be the best greens have been in 20 years. The fairways from where they were two years ago to where they are now is night and day and it continues to get better. We’re fortunate we get to see it everyday, this was opportunity to get the best players in the state, to get the media out here and get the coverage and get the state and surrounding areas to realize how good we are.”
While the course hasn’t hosted a West Virginia Open in 21 years, it did host a Nationwide Tour event (now the Korn Ferry Tour) from 2004-2009.
One of the goals of the event this year is to provide players with a similar experience to a tour event. The Davisson Brothers, a country music group out of Clarksburg, will play a concert after the Coke Shootout on the night before the tournament gets started. And that’s just part of a ramped up slate of accommodations.
“When we decided to do this we put a committee together,” McGinnis explained. “Northern state opens don’t tend to get support like southern courses do and we wanted to kind of stick our chests out and show that, ‘Hey, we can do it too.’ Then, we thought, ‘What can we do to make this extra special from a player perspective. We thought, ‘We hosted the Nationwide Tour here, let’s give them that experience. Let’s have a concert. Let’s have a corporate hospitality tent above the ninth green.’ These little perks we’re going to throw in there gives them that experience — some of these guys have played in tour events, but most haven’t and here, they’re going to be treated like that.”
While the event promises to be a fun one, it won’t be all smiles and sunshine during competition. The course still features penal rough and some of the fastest and most undulated greens in the state and beyond all while packing enough length to give players problems as well.
Those will be problems for what promises to be another stacked field including defending champion Kenny Hess and 11-time winner David Bradshaw among many, many others.
“You’re going to have to hit the fairways, the fairways are a must,” Ullman said. “The course is definitely in championship condition, it always is for the membership here and that’s what’s impressive about having the open here is you don’t have to do too much to it because that’s the way they live.
“The rough is healthy, the rough is going to be thick. The greens have always been great here. Of course, mother nature will help dictate a little bit of that but you have to avoid the high number. And if you keep pegging along — it’s not going to be a real low score that wins this.”
