It's far too early to tell how the West Virginia Power will fare in its inaugural season in the independent Atlantic League.
After all, Charleston's professional baseball team is venturing into new territory starting with the season opener against the Southern Maryland Blue Claws at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Appalachian Power Park. Rosters are still being formulated, and they're changing daily as Atlantic League players are being signed by MLB-affiliated teams on a regular basis heading into the start of the season.
But Power manager Mark Minicozzi is confident that he has the best coaching staff in the Atlantic League.
It starts with Power pitching coach Paul Menhart, who won a World Series ring when he was serving in the same position with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
And it continues with hitting coach Ken Joyce, whom Charleston baseball fans may remember. Joyce managed the Power's predecessor, the Charleston Alley Cats, in their final season in 2004 at Watt Powell Park. The Alley Cats finished third in the South Atlantic League that season with a solid 84-56 record.
Joyce has served as a hitting coach or manager since then, at every level of the minor leagues. The New York Yankees had tabbed him as their 2020 hitting coach for Double-A Trenton before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the minor-league season.
Minicozzi was effusive in his praise for both coaches.
"I don't want to discredit the other coaches in this league, but I have the best pitching coach in this league," Minicozzi said. "[Menhart] should be coaching major leaguers right now."
Minicozzi considers Menhart's experience and success at baseball's highest level when it's time to make decisions on the Power pitching staff.
"I defer to him on a lot of things," Minicozzi said. "He sees where guys are at in terms of preparation. Decisions we make -- who closes, who's setting up, where a pitcher lands in the rotation -- I defer that to him."
The manager spoke similarly about his hitting coach.
"Just to hear what these guys are saying, man, they're so excited to be working with Kenny," Minicozzi said. "They say, 'We never had this in [independent] ball, we've never had a coach where I can work with him for three days and I can already see a difference.'
"He's in that cage every chance he gets. I was walking my dogs about an hour before practice was gonna start, and he was already driving to the field. He said, 'Hey, I'm gonna get the day going.' He's the first one here every day, getting the cage ready for the guys."
This year's version of the Power, of course, is different than previous incarnations when the team was a low-Class A affiliate of Major League teams with young prospects trying to climb the professional ladder.
This year's roster is loaded with older players, many of whom have already played in the big leagues, or close to it.
Minicozzi said even the veterans on the team are benefiting from the input they're getting from Menhart and Joyce.
"We have some older guys that have been around and can be doing their own thing, but to have another set of eyes to help them develop, that's big," Minicozzi said. "We have a legitimate major league hitting coach, we have a legitimate major league pitching coach. These guys see that and think, 'Hey, I can get better and get out of here.'"
Minicozzi added that his experienced coaching staff eases the manager's burden.
"The guys that I have working for us, I can do the on-field stuff, I can worry about the roster, promotions, all that other stuff," he said. "But I have Kenny in the cage and Paul on the mound, it gives me the opportunity to just take care of the managerial things. My coaches, I might not see them for a week and I know they're doing the right thing and getting things done."