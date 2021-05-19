A higher level of baseball, a larger presence in the community, a more dedicated approach to promotional activities and, perhaps most important, a much higher commitment to winning — all are things those involved with the West Virginia Power say will be different this season as a member of the independent Atlantic League as opposed to past seasons in the Class A South Atlantic League, where player development was the top priority.
Power managing partner and CEO Andy Shea, manager Mike Minicozzi and the team’s players were made available at Appalachian Power Park on Wednesday afternoon as part of the team’s media day.
While talking points were abundant, all involved agreed that baseball fans in the Charleston area can expect a much different experience than in years past.
“The thing that is so exciting to me, and for a lot of these guys, is that the goal is to win as well,” Shea said. “That’s something that might sound simple, but when you look back at South Atlantic League baseball, that’s really not always what it’s about. So, of course the goal is to be seen and be in front of Major League Baseball teams, but the goal is to win and that’s what I’m so excited about.”
At the Class A level, fans saw a Power team with a few future MLB players at the start of their careers. But in the Atlantic League, players who have been in the major leagues or have reached some of the highest levels of the minors will be playing, hoping to earn a way back to the big leagues.
According to Shea, two of the players the Power had signed have already been snatched away by major-league teams, and upward of 24 across the league have been given major league contracts.
For Minicozzi, that should equal a more refined, better overall product on the field.
“When you look at the lineup card and see the roster, you’re going to see over 10 to 15 players that have major-league experience, and the guys that haven’t had major-league experience, most of them have had triple-A experience,” Minicozzi said. “It’s a totally different kind of look. You’re going to see a lot cleaner game of baseball. You’re going to see unbelievable talent that’s an older, mature talent … you’re going to have guys who could be in the big leagues in the next month.
“It’s going to be exciting to see guys who next week you might be seeing them pitch on this mound and a month later you might be able to see them pitching for the Pirates. It’s pretty exciting for the fans and people to see that caliber of baseball here in West Virginia.”
The organization has already gone to work on the promotional side of things, announcing two concerts so far — country music band Midland on Aug. 14 and rappers Wiz Khalifa, Bone Thugs N Harmony and Chevy Woods appearing on July 9. An entire schedule of other events and promotions can be found on the team’s website.
“The fireworks, the giveaways, the promotions, the entertainment — we’re really excited about taking it to the next level,” Shea said. “And for that fan experience, for the fan engagement and that’s something [team president] Chuck Domino and his team have done an amazing job on along with how to have more fun and interaction along with a significantly higher level of play on the field.”
There have already been a couple of signings that should drum up interest in the community as former Marshall players Aaron Blair and Arik Sikula will both be playing for the team. Blair had two stints with the Atlanta Braves in 2016 and 2017 along with several stops at various levels in the minors. Sikula, a former player at South Charleston and Hurricane high schools before going to Marshall, is also working in the team’s front office in addition to playing.
In addition to trying to provide a roster with which area fans can identify, Minicozzi said a much more concerted effort will be made by the organization to endear itself to the community.
“With low (Class) A, guys are in with their affiliate, they’re 19 years old — there isn’t that outreach,” Minicozzi said. “We are going to be thoroughly through the community. We have multiple guys that are going to be in schools, going to in hospitals, going to be in the community, going to walk down the street and say, ‘Hi, come to a game.’ We want that. That’s a huge part of this product is we want to be that brand that you see us on the street, you can come and say, ‘Hi’. We want you at the ballpark. We want to be fan-friendly. We want to be in the community and we are part of the community now. We want people who see us to say ‘Hi,’ and that’s what we’re going to bring to the table here.”