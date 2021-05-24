Baseball returned to Appalachian Power Park over the weekend as the West Virginia Power tuned up for its inaugural season in the independent Atlantic League with three exhibition games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Road Warrior Black Sox of the Yinzer League -- a sort of a barnstorming group that has served as a feeder league for independent leagues such as the Atlantic League and the Frontier League -- provided the opposition and, ultimately, some players that have landed on the Power roster.
The main purpose of the exhibitions, though, was to get players back on the field. For many of them, it was their first live action since 2019, beforetimes in the pandemic era.
"The whole point of the exhibition games was to get our guys out on the field and play, to get them to feel what it's like to be under the lights, to get them back out in front of fans," Power manager Mark Minicozzi said. "For most of them it's been two years since they've played in front of fans in the stands. Some guys played winter ball in the Dominican Republic or Venezuela or Mexico, but for a bunch of them it was their first time facing live competition.
"Pitchers got in work in a game situation, and all of our guys got 10 to 15 at bats this weekend. We weren't looking for much more than to just get out there and get a feel for playing baseball again."
A few players stood out for the Power in the exhibition games and improved their chances for playing time.
"Rubi Silva had a great weekend, hit the ball really hard," Minicozzi said. "He was projected to bat either one, two or nine [in the batting order], but he's probably gonna start out the season in the two or three hole. Alberto Callaspo, very professional hitter, has nine years in the big leagues, he'll probably see a lot of at bats.
"Yovan Gonzalez had a great weekend, he's ready to go. He'll probably bat a little lower in our lineup, but right now he's projected as our number four hitter."
The exhibition series served another purpose -- providing players to fill holes in the roster.
Four Black Sox -- first baseman Carson McCurdy, outfielder Cody Lovejoy, infielder Dominic Bethancourt and catcher Kelvin Guzman -- made enough of an impression of Minicozzi and his coaches that they were signed by the Power. They'll be in uniform when the Power opens the regular season at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Southern Maryland Blue Claws at Appalachian Power Park.
The signings were necessary because six players signed by the Power, including several projected to bat in the middle of the batting order, are still in the process of getting visa clearance to return to the United States.
"It's promising," Minicozzi said. "We've got a couple guys in the interview process, which usually means they're about a week out. Edwin Espinosa, he is borderline opening day, might get his passport Wednesday and be here on Friday. Jimmy Paredes is going to the embassy [in the Dominican Republic] on Wednesday.
"Some of the Venezuela guys are probably a couple of weeks away, but we have enough guys to put on the field Friday night. It's going to be a rotating roster to start the year, but a couple weeks in we'll have all our core guys in here and you won't see as much turnover."
Minicozzi said he is pretty well set on his starting pitching rotation -- David Kubiak, former Marshall pitcher Aaron Blair, Elih Villanlueva, Misael Silverio and former South Charleston and Hurricane hurler Arik Sikula.
Minicozzi was particularly excited about his bullpen corps, which will come in particularly handy with the advent of the "double-hook" rule being implemented on an experimental basis this year by the Atlantic League.
"We have a legit bullpen that could have three or four guys in the major leagues in a month," Minicozzi said. "[Hunter] Cervenka, [Diego] Moreno, Jean Machi -- how he's not in the big leagues already is beyond me -- Mike Broadway, he's 97 to 100 [mph on fastball], Pat Young same thing. Some incredible arms out of the bullpen."
With players' arrival stalled by the visa issues, Minicozzi is less sure about what his opening-day lineup might look like.
"I've gone through about six different lineups," he said. I probably can't give you an actual lineup until Thursday, but if [Jimmy] Parades and [Edwin] Espinal can get here by Friday afternoon, if we can get them off the plane and get them their physicals, they'll be in the middle of the starting lineup Friday night. Those guys are game-changing players."