HUNTINGTON -- High School student-athletes in West Virginia are one cautiously optimistic step closer to returning to competition.
Preseason conditioning begins Monday in the Mountain State, where players and coaches have watched their counterparts in surrounding states play regular-season games since November.
Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes said he'll be thrilled to return to action in a season delayed nearly more than two months by COVID-19.
"We start conditioning at 3:30 (Monday)," Holmes said. "We're looking forward to it."
Cabell Midland boys basketball coach J.J. Martin said he will resist the temptation to make up for lost time, even through the Knights are raring to go.
“It depends how much talking we do,’’ Martin said. “We won’t go the full two hours. Hopefully, the guys have been running to keep themselves in shape and we’ll go from there."
Martin said he looks forward to the relationship building that comes with teamwork.
“Just to have interactions with the guys and to get them around each other again, I know I’m excited and I know they’re excited," Martin said. "Things have been up in the air for a while, so to get back in the gym will boost the morale for every team.’’
Knights junior all-state guard Chandler Schmidt said he's excited that the wait is nearly over.
"I'm more excited about finally all being able to be together as a team and getting shape for the season," Schmidt said. "We are ready this year. We are coming into this year with a mindset that we are going to win it all."
Cabell Midland's girls, too, are expected by many to contend for a state title Knights coach Matt Adkins said his players are ready to return to the court.
"We are so excited," Adkins said. "Our ladies are hungry to get back."
Girls teams have 16 days to meet the required 14 practices for eligibility to open on March 3. Boys teams have 18 days before their season begins March 5. Several schools have scheduled three basketball games per week for roughly a six-week season that is capped at 18 games rather than the usual 22.
Wrestling, swimming and cheerleading begin their season on Feb. 15.