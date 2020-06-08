HUNTINGTON — The familiar sounds of spring — whistles tweeting, kids laughing, coaches barking — returned to West Virginia on Monday.
Youngsters from high school to Little League took to the fields for their first group workouts since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted.
Huntington High School’s football team practiced Monday morning and Cabell Midland worked in the evening. Huntington Little League players and coaches filled the two fields near the Memorial Arch Monday evening and athletes and coaches throughout the area congregated mostly six feet apart to begin preparations for their seasons.
“It was great to get back with our team and working to get better,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals said. “I’m excited about the work that was put in today and the continued work that will be put in.”
About 60 players worked out in pods of 10, including one coach. The practice more resembled pre-game warmups than a regular practice, as no footballs were allowed to be passed or handed off and contact was not permitted. Still, work was done.
At Cabell Midland, which fields a roster of about 100 players, spreading out was more of a challenge, but the Knights did it, even if it meant getting creative in finding a coach for each of 12 pods.
“It was good to be back out with the kids,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said. “It’s different, but we still can get some things done. We’ll adjust.”
Salmons said the unusual situation has been interesting for him.
“It drives me crazy,” Salmons said, with a laugh.
Spring Valley and Wayne football teams began workouts Monday, with Tolsia expected to wait until at least next week.
Cabell Midland volleyball plans to begin working out in person on July 13. Until then, coach Rebecca Cremeans said her team plan to participate in conditioning via video.
Other Tri-State teams worked out together for the first time Monday. In Ohio, Fairland’s high school and middle school cross country teams met at the track at Jim Mayo Stadium at 8 a.m.
“It was a good morning with some Dragon runners,” Fairland coach Chuck Wentz said, adding that his team will meet at the stadium again at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will take to their course at Old Lock 27 at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Monday’s workouts all over the area were different in that not only were coaches making sure paperwork was signed, but were reviewing different permission slips in light of coronavirus. They also were taking student-athletes temperatures, making sure no one was sharing water bottles and social distancing was being practiced even during down times.