HUNTINGTON -- Key matchups already abound in Tri-State high school football this week, even as COVID-19 threatens to shut down the season in some areas.

Ohio teams have played one game and enter week 2 with conference championship implications at stake, while squads in West Virginia kickoff and hope the first game isn't their last. Teams in Kentucky, meanwhile, wait.

Here's a look at some key games to be played Friday:

HURRICANE (0-0) at HUNTINGTON HIGH

When: 7 p.m., Friday.

Where: Bob Sang Stadium.

Radio: ESPN 94.1-FM and WRVC 930-AM.

TV: WCHS-8.

What to watch: Hurricane -- The post-Christian Hill era begins as the Redskins try to replace the career 4,000-yard rusher. Huntington High -- The young Highlanders feature one of the state's premier linemen in Max Wentz.

PARKERSBURG SOUTH (0-0) at SPRING VALLEY (0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Timberwolves Field.

Radio: WCMI 92.7-FM, WCMI 98.5-FM.

What to watch: Parkersburg South -- The Patriots enter life without all-state quarterback Brandon Penn and will tested by a strong Timberwolves defense. Sprig Valley -- Linemen Wyatt Milum and Bryce Biggs join tight end Corbin Page as major college prospects leading one of the premier teams in the state.

COAL GROVE (1-0) at FAIRLAND (1-0)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.

What to watch: Coal Grove -- A wet, muddy natural grass field could benefit the Hornets and powerful runner Austin Stapleton. Fairland -- The Dragons' air attack of quarterback Max Ward and receivers Gavin Hunt and Steeler Leep could be a challenge for defensive backs on wet ground.

GALLIA ACADEMY (1-0) at IRONTON (1-0)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Tanks Memorial Stadium

Radio: WIRO 1230-AM, WIRO 1420-FM.

What to watchL Gallia Academy -- Speedy tailback James Armstrong has game-breaking speed. Ironton -- Everything. The Fighting Tigers have no weaknesses.

CHESAPEAKE (0-1) at ROCK HILL (0-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rock Hill Stadium.

What to watch: Chesapeake -- Senior quarterback Donald Richendollar is a threat with his arm and legs. Rock Hill -- Owen Hankins leads a deep stable of Redmen bcaks who can wear on opposing defenses.

PORTSMOUTH (0-1) at SOUTH POINT (0-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Alumni Stadium.

What to Watch: Portsmouth -- Junior quarterback Drew Roe is adept at running and passing. South Point -- The Pointers defense gave up 41 points in the first half last week. Portsmouth, though, gave up 50.

SYMMES VALLEY (1-0) at GREEN (0-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Bobcats Stadium.

What to watch: Symmes Valley -- Senior quarterback Luke Leith was terrific last week vs. South Gallia in his first start at the position. Green -- Bobcats coach Chad Coffman is a former Symmes Valley assistant and knows the Vikings well.

  

