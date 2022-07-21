The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WV united
West Virginia United's Max Tretheway dribbles the ball around an NC Fusion during a USL League Two regular season game on July 16 at Capital High School. United won the match 2-1 to earn a playoff berth.

 Photo by SCOTT ABBOTT

West Virginia United, the Mountain State's United Soccer League (USL) team, is having a stellar year.

United, a member of USL League Two (USL2), earned a playoff berth for the third time in history. USL2 is a semi-professional developmental soccer league sponsored by United Soccer Leagues in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.

