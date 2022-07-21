West Virginia United's Max Tretheway dribbles the ball around an NC Fusion during a USL League Two regular season game on July 16 at Capital High School. United won the match 2-1 to earn a playoff berth.
West Virginia United, the Mountain State's United Soccer League (USL) team, is having a stellar year.
United, a member of USL League Two (USL2), earned a playoff berth for the third time in history. USL2 is a semi-professional developmental soccer league sponsored by United Soccer Leagues in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.
United is out of USL2's Southern Conference and South Atlantic Division. The team earned 29 points to place second in the division and will face Southeast Division winner Nona FC (Lake Nona, Florida) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will be played at West High School.
Head coach Gary Ogilvie, who is also an assistant men's soccer coach at the University of Charleston, explained his team's season up until this point.
"Very successful," he said. "We've broken a lot of records, the most points ever in a season for West Virginia United. We've got 29 points. We matched last year's [record] and 9-3-2 was our record. The last two seasons have been really good for us. This is only the third time that West Virginia United have ever made the playoffs. We scored the most goals ever for West Virginia United [22]."
West Virginia United earned a wild card berth in the playoffs by the skin of its teeth.
"In our last regular game of the season we had to beat [North Carolina] Fusion, who are always one of the best teams in the country," Ogilvie said. "They were runners-up nationally last year and they were unbeaten so far this season and we had to beat them to make the playoffs."
Ogilvie and his team did exactly that on July 16 at Capital High.
"We beat them 2-1 with about five minutes to go," Ogilvie said. "It was our last home game of the season. It was fantastic. We beat them to move on to the playoffs. We've had a fantastic season."
No. 8-seeded United has another tough task ahead as it takes on No. 1 seed Nona FC, which has just one loss (12-1-1) in the Southern Conference quarterfinals.
"They won their division, they won the Florida division," Ogilvie said. "We're going to have to play really well. We're going into it as underdogs as we have been for most of the season. But we're really excited and we're looking forward to the opportunity to play against them."
United is comprised of mostly college soccer players with four high school players. Ogilvie said it is rife with local players.
"We've got a lot of local talent," he said. "We've got a lot of young local players. On our roster [Friday], we have two from the academy team. For most of the season, we've had six players from West Virginia. That's a record. Previous to this season, there had never been more than four West Virginia players in any one travel roster. We've had six in almost all of our rosters.
"That's a big part of what we're trying to do at West Virginia United. We're trying to bring through young, local talent. Give them opportunities to try and bridge the game between local club soccer and collegiate soccer."
The four local players on Friday's roster are Sully Groom (Charleston Catholic), Noah Underwood (Riverside, West Liberty), Max Tretheway (George Washington, WVU) and Solomon Clark (George Washington, Radford).
