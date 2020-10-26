West Virginia Wesleyan's football program was active in the Tri-State in the last week, offering several players scholarships.
Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill and quarterback Jadyn Johnson picked up offers from the Bobcats, as did Huntington High tight end Eli Archer and Ironton wide receiver Trent Hacker.
Caudill also received an offer from the University of Pikeville.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Lawrence County has picked up a football game Friday at LaRue County.
Hurricane will entertain Poca at 7 p.m.; and Winfield will visit Point Pleasant. Portsmouth Notre Dame is schedule to host Huntington Ross Thursday at Spartan Stadium.
Greenup County at East Carter football has been rescheduled for Nov. 6. Man is scheduled to play football at Logan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the 82nd meeting of the Hillibillies and Wildcats. Lincoln plays Lincoln County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenville State College.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Wayne High School girls basketball star Alana Eves received a NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Youngstown State. She also picked up an offer from Penn State-Shenango.
Offensive linemen Bryce Biggs of Spring Valley and Caleb Bryan of Wheeling Park committed to Marshall. Ashland wide receiver Jahvion Garrett picked up an offer from Lindey Wilson College. Federal Hocking point guard Paige Tolson committed to Glenville State.
Ty Bartrum, son of former Marshall University All-American and ex-Meigs football star and coach Mike Bartrum, received an offer from the University of Toledo. Bartrum plays wide receiver and safety at Cherokee High School in Evesham Township, New Jersey.
Wheelersburg girls tennis star Maddie Gill committed to Georgetown College. George Washington girls basketball star Kalissa Lacy committed to Morehead State. Glenville State offered Cabell Midland girls basketball player Autumn Lewis. Portsmouth Clay's Megan Bazler signed with the University of Rio Grande.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington will play Milton Tuesday at Huntington High in the Cabell County middle school football championship game.
Russell's volleyball team has won 72 consecutive sets in Kentucky's 63rd District play. Since Katee Neitner took over as Boyd County's volleyball coach in 2018, the Lions have won three consecutive 64th District championships. The season before Neitner took over, the Lions went 0-28.
Ironton linebacker/running back Cameron Deere enticed recruiters not only with his football prowess, but via academics. Deere scored 29 on the ACT, with a perfect score of 36 in reading. Wheelersburg's Aaron Jolly became the leading scorer in the history of the school's boys soccer program last week.
Symmes Valley is seeking a football opponent for Oct. 10 or 11, 2021 and for the corresponding week in 2022. The Vikings are Division VI in Ohio and would be Class A in Kentucky or West Virginia. Contact coach Rusty Webb at (740) 643-2371.
Poca and Herbert Hoover were awarded forfeit victories in football because Scott didn't have enough players. The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, however, has negated the forfeit to Hoover because Boone County is orange on the COVID map and not permitted to play, so that game is ruled a no contest.
Fairview celebrated the 50th anniversary of the school's football program Friday night with a reunion of players and staff from the 1970 team. Ceredo-Kenova won the Wayne County middle school volleyball championship. Coal Grove's Addi Dillow recorded her 1,000th career volleyball kill.
River Valley sophomore running back Michael Conkle broke the school record for rushing yards in a game, with 305 against Huntington-Ross. The old record was 274 by Cole Young in 2019. Conkle also broke the Raiders' season rushing record with 1,100 yards in a mere eight games.
Fairland's Brody Buchanan finished 14th in a field of 192 runner in the Ohio Middle School State Cross Country Meet. The Dragons finished fifth as a team. Wheelersburg's Kylee Barney was named the Division III, Region 14 volleyball player of the year.