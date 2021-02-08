HUNTINGTON — Perhaps never have basketball players been happier to hear, “everyone on the line.”
Monday was the first day for conditioning for high school winter sports teams in West Virginia. Basketball, wrestling and swim teams were permitted to work out together for the first time this season after a nearly three-month delay because of COVID-19 precautions.
“You have one week to get in shape,” Huntington High boys basketball assistant Steve Freeman shouted in the Lucas-Archer Gym. “Let’s go.”
Players, most already in shape, or at least close to it, ran sprints and giant killers, participated in cone drills, worked through the hopscotch grid and did sit-ups in gyms throughout West Virginia. Student-athletes and coaches alike said they were happy to be together again.
“It feels good to see my teammates, some old and some new,” Highlanders senior forward Amare Smith said after HHS’ first workout. “Everybody’s getting back in shape and it feels great. We look forward to getting back to states.”
Huntington High boys coach Ty Holmes said he was pleased with the opportunity to get in some work, but even happier to see his players again.
“It’s good to get out here and spend time with them and talk with them, to be doing something,” Holmes said.
Highlander girls coach Lonnie Lucas, as did Holmes, oversaw a workout about one hour long. Lucas said he was thankful for the week of conditioning but expected his players to show up ready to play.
“I gave them something to do on January 1,” Lucas said. “They should come in in shape. We’ll stretch a little bit and then run.”
Conditioning meant no basketballs were present. Those come out next week when the first of 14 regular practices may begin. Girls teams begin playing games March 3, boys March 5.
Hurricane boys basketball coach Lance Sutherland reminded his players that safety measures remained in place, even though players were back on the floor.
“Masks have to be worn at all times,” Sutherland told his team. “Even during conditioning. No exceptions.”
Ohio teams have been playing games since November. Kentucky squads since early January.