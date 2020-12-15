PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Bella Whaley scored 22 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to pace Ironton St. Joe to a 44-35 victory over Portsmouth Clay Monday in high school girls basketball.
Gracie Damron scored 10 points and snared nine rebounds for the Flyers (1-3 overall, 1-3 Southern Ohio Conference).
McKenzie Loper led the Panthers (0-7, 0-3) with 14 points.
Ironton St. Joe is scheduled to entertain Symmes Valley on Thursday.
IRONTON ST. JOE 3 11 12 18 -- 44: B. Whaley 22, Damron 10, Unger 2, Sheridan 7, Blankenship 3, Philabaum 0.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 9 5 7 14 -- 35: Munion 6, Loper 14, Gatti 8, Cochran 2, Bazler 0, Whitt 2, Oliver 3, McCoy 0.
ALEXANDER 69, MEIGS 48: The Spartans (2-0 overall, 1-0 Tri-Valley Conference) closed with a 26-11 run to defeat the Marauders (2-2, 1-2) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Marlee Grinstead starred for Alexander with 26 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five blocked shots and four steals. Kara Meeks scored 12 points and Brooke Casto 11.
Rylee Lisle led Meigs with 16 points. Mallory Hawley chipped in 14 points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Rock Hill has rescheduled Friday's boys basketball game at Portsmouth for Jan. 30.
The Redmen also have postponed Tuesday's game at Coal Grove, Saturday's vs. Oak Hill, Dec. 22 at Symmes Valley, and Dec. 23 vs. Southeastern.
Portsmouth's girls basketball game at Fairland Tuesday has been rescheduled for Jan. 5. Symmes Valley's boys basketball game with Portsmouth Clay on Tuesday was rescheduled for 6 p.m., Jan. 9.