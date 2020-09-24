Ohio Valley Conference championship implications are on the line in two games Friday — Ironton at Chesapeake, and Fairland at Gallia Academy.
The Fighting Tigers and Dragons sit tied atop the league with 4-0 records and because of a quirky reverse conference schedule prompted by COVID-19 restrictions, the squads don’t play one another this season.
COVID-19, meanwhile, continues to impact local games, with several schools in West Virginia unable to play because they are in the orange range on the state’s virus map.
Still, many teams will kickoff Friday. Here’s a look at some of those games:
Huntington High (0-3) at Parkersburg
(2-1)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Stadium Field
Radio: ESPN 94.1-FM and 930-AM
TV: MeTV
What to watch: Huntington High — Quarterback Gavin Lochow has 394 yards passing and 187 rushing. Parkersburg — Bryson Singer and Xadarian Snodgrass are a formidable duo at running back.
Fairland (4-0) at Gallia Academy
(4-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium
What to watch: Fairland — The Dragons feature the OVC’s leading passer in Max Ward (44-73-4, 808 yards, 9 touchdowns) and receiver in Gavin Hunt (22-466). Gallia Academy — James Armstrong is the league’s second-leading rusher (47-378) and third-leading receiver (14-233).
Rock Hill (1-3) at South Point
(0-4)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Alumni Stadium
What to watch: Rock Hill — Owen Hankins is third in the OVC in rushing, with 272 yards on 56 carries. South Point — Cody Pegram (24-45-4, 357 yards 2 TDs) to Cody Brandt (8-139) is a potent passing combination.
Portsmouth (1-3) at Coal Grove
(1-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Patterson Field
Radio: WNXT 1260-AM
What to watch: Portsmouth — Drew Roe (44-73-4, 804 yards, 9 TDs) is second in the OVC in passing. Coal Grove — Malachi Wheeler (51-227) and Austin Stapleton (40-202) form a powerful rushing tandem.
Symmes Valley (3-1) at Portsmouth Notre Dame (1-3)When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Spartan Stadium
What to watch: Symmes Valley — Converted wide receiver Luke Leith has developed into a stellar quarterback. Portsmouth Notre Dame — The Titans have struggled offensively and will need to fix that to keep pace with the Vikings.
Hannan (0-0) at Wahama
(0-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Bachtel Stadium
What to watch: Hannan — Senior fullback/linebacker Dylan Starkey leads the Wildcats into their opener. Wahama — The White Falcons have given up 50, 35 and 40 points in their losses, but have three games of experience to Hannan’s none.
Nelsonville-York (2-2) at River Valley
(0-4)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: River Valley Stadium
What to Watch: Nelsonville-York — The Buckeyes lost two defensive cogs — tackle Christian Wiseman and safety Jordan Phillips — and must adjust without them. River Valley — The Raiders are giving up 39 points per game. That won’t beat the Buckeyes.