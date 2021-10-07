HUNTINGTON — Huntington High tries to remain undefeated as it hosts Woodrow Wilson, Cabell Midland visits Capital in a battle of traditional powers, and South Point meets Chesapeake with each team in search of its first victory.
Those are some of the more-interesting high school football games throughout the Tri-State this week. The following is a glance at those and others:
WOODROW WILSON (2-3) AT HUNTINGTON HIGH (6-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium.
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1 FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Woodrow Wilson — Quarterback Maddex McMillen leads the Flying Eagles in passing, but also can run the ball effectively. Huntington High — The Highlanders defense is stout at all levels and gives up just 6.5 points per game.
CABELL MIDLAND (5-1) AT CAPITAL (1-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Laidley Field.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Cabell Midland — If the Knights score early, they’ll likely be fine, but letting Capital hang around is dangerous. Capital — Running back Shawn James is an elusive, talented runner capable of big plays.
HERBERT HOOVER (6-0) AT WAYNE (2-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Pioneer Field
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Herbert Hoover — The Huskies offense is fun to watch, as it averages 50.6 points per game. Wayne — Ball control. The Pioneers’ best chance for victory could be to keep the ball away from Herbert Hoover.
HURRICANE (3-3) AT LINCOLN COUNTY (3-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Lincoln County Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Hurricane — Linebackers Brogan Brown and Lucas Rippetoe have combined for 165 tackles, 17 for loss, and five sacks. Lincoln County — Isaiah Smith has 928 yards and nine touchdowns on 96 carries.
SOUTH POINT (0-6) AT CHESAPEAKE (0-5)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Phil Davis Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: South Point — Morale. Pointers coach Chris Davis said he needed to assess his team’s attitude after last week’s 41-7 loss to Fairland. Chesapeake — Ben Bragg is a strong runner who can pick up yards even after being hit.
IRONTON (6-1) AT COAL GROVE (4-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Patterson Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Ironton — Quarterback Tayden Carpenter is rounding into form after missing four games with injuries. His continued improvement is key to the rest of the season. Coal Grove — Pride. Ironton clobbered the Hornets 71-0 last season and Coal Grove undoubtedly remembers.
ASHLAND (4-3) AT EAST CARTER (5-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Raider Stadium.
RADIO: B97-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Ashland — Ethan Ratliff has six sacks and Isaiah Ingram 43 tackles. East Carter — Charlie Terry has carried 81 times for 595 yards and 12 touchdowns.