The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

High school football season in the Tri-State kicked off Thursday with Portsmouth taking on Lucasville Valley, but most teams take to the field Friday or Saturday.

Here is a look at some of the key games this week:

Fairland (0-0) vs Portsmouth West (0-0)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday

WHERE: Trojan Coliseum, Portsmouth, Ohio.

RADIO: WNXT 1260-AM, WNXT 95.7-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland — The Dragons potent offense is led by first-year starter Peyton Jackson at quarterback. He must limit mistakes. Portsmouth West — Ryan Sissel, Ashton Klaiber and Jeffrey Bishop form a strong, fast trio likely to challenge Fairland’s defense.

Berne Union (0-0) at Coal Grove (0-0)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Patterson Field, Coal Grove, Ohio.

WHAT TO WATCH Berne Union — The favorite to repeat as champion of the Mid-State League Cardinal Division, the Rockets feature stars in 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman Carter Carpenter and defensive back Nate Nemeth. Coal Grove — Senior quarterback Clay Ferguson and running back Chase Hall are major weapons in a strong backfield.

Symmes Valley (0-0) at South Gallia (0-0)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: South Gallia Stadium, Mercerville, Ohio.

WHAT TO WATCH: Symmes Valley — Levi Niece and Eli Patterson lead a stout defensive line capable of controlling the line of scrimmage. South Gallia — Ean Combs is a big, fast linebacker who could be a challenge to block.

Gallia Academy (0-0) at Meigs (0-0)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Meigs Field, Pomeroy, Ohio.

RADIO: Big Country 99.5-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Gallia Academy — Tackle Isaac Clary is a 6-8, 305-pound road grader whom the Blue Devils will run behind. Meigs — Quarterback Coulter Cleland has committed to Davidson University and is a smart, strong-armed passer.

Russell (0-0) at Boone County (0-0)

WHEN: 8 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Boone County Field, Florence, Kentucky.

RADIO: WLRX 107.1-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Russell — First-year starter Bradley Rose is the rare quarterback/defensive tackle combination. He is 6-4, 240. Boone County — The field. The Rebels aren’t projected to be good, but have new turf.

Fairview (0-0) at Bath County (0-0)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Bath County Field, Owingsville, Kentucky.

WHAT TO WATCH: Fairview — Four year starter Camron Mitchell anchors the offensive line at center. Bath County — Carter Hart, Quentin Lewis and Hunter McCoy share the load at running back.

Harrison County (0-0) at Lawrence County (0-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Lawrence County Stadium.

RADIO: WKYH 99.3-FM, 600-AM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Harrison County — Quarterback Kaydon Custard filled the air with footballs last season, passing for 579 yards and seven touchdowns. Lawrence County — Junior running back Dylan Ferguson averaged 100 yards rushing per game in 2020.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you