High school football season in the Tri-State kicked off Thursday with Portsmouth taking on Lucasville Valley, but most teams take to the field Friday or Saturday.
Here is a look at some of the key games this week:
Fairland (0-0) vs Portsmouth West (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Saturday
WHERE: Trojan Coliseum, Portsmouth, Ohio.
RADIO: WNXT 1260-AM, WNXT 95.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland — The Dragons potent offense is led by first-year starter Peyton Jackson at quarterback. He must limit mistakes. Portsmouth West — Ryan Sissel, Ashton Klaiber and Jeffrey Bishop form a strong, fast trio likely to challenge Fairland’s defense.
Berne Union (0-0) at Coal Grove (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Patterson Field, Coal Grove, Ohio.
WHAT TO WATCH Berne Union — The favorite to repeat as champion of the Mid-State League Cardinal Division, the Rockets feature stars in 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive lineman Carter Carpenter and defensive back Nate Nemeth. Coal Grove — Senior quarterback Clay Ferguson and running back Chase Hall are major weapons in a strong backfield.
Symmes Valley (0-0) at South Gallia (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: South Gallia Stadium, Mercerville, Ohio.
WHAT TO WATCH: Symmes Valley — Levi Niece and Eli Patterson lead a stout defensive line capable of controlling the line of scrimmage. South Gallia — Ean Combs is a big, fast linebacker who could be a challenge to block.
Gallia Academy (0-0) at Meigs (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Meigs Field, Pomeroy, Ohio.
RADIO: Big Country 99.5-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Gallia Academy — Tackle Isaac Clary is a 6-8, 305-pound road grader whom the Blue Devils will run behind. Meigs — Quarterback Coulter Cleland has committed to Davidson University and is a smart, strong-armed passer.
Russell (0-0) at Boone County (0-0)
WHEN: 8 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Boone County Field, Florence, Kentucky.
RADIO: WLRX 107.1-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Russell — First-year starter Bradley Rose is the rare quarterback/defensive tackle combination. He is 6-4, 240. Boone County — The field. The Rebels aren’t projected to be good, but have new turf.
Fairview (0-0) at Bath County (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Bath County Field, Owingsville, Kentucky.
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairview — Four year starter Camron Mitchell anchors the offensive line at center. Bath County — Carter Hart, Quentin Lewis and Hunter McCoy share the load at running back.
Harrison County (0-0) at Lawrence County (0-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Lawrence County Stadium.
RADIO: WKYH 99.3-FM, 600-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Harrison County — Quarterback Kaydon Custard filled the air with footballs last season, passing for 579 yards and seven touchdowns. Lawrence County — Junior running back Dylan Ferguson averaged 100 yards rushing per game in 2020.
