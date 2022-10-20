Rivalry week enters the high school football spotlight this weekend, with adversaries taking on each other for bragging rights.
Playoff points also are at stake. Following is a look at some key games throughout the Tri-State:
GEORGE WASHINGTON (5-2) AT SPRING VALLEY (6-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: The Wolves Den
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM, 98.5-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: George Washington -- Abe Fenwick has thrown 19 touchdown passes, 10 to Keegan Sack. They'll test the Timbwerwolves secondary. Spring Valley -- Middle linebacker Cody Shy is a tackling machine who will try to take away the running game and make GW one dimensional.
HURRICANE (6-1) AT RIVERSIDE (2-5)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Warriors Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Hurricane -- Jeremiah Riffle averages 191 rushing yards per game for the co-No. 1-ranked team in Class AAA. Riverside -- If injured quarterback Jake Walker plays, the Warriors are dangerous. If not, it could be a long night.
SISSONVILLE (1-6) AT WAYNE (3-5)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pioneer Field
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Sissonville -- Jacob Wiseman averages 100.8 yards receiving per game and has eight touchdown catches. Wayne -- Jaxon Damron is a star on both sides of the ball, averaging 105.3 yards rushing and 7.5 tackles per game.
WINFIELD (6-1) AT NITRO (2-5)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Underwood Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Winfield -- The Generals' pass defense has been fierce and figures to be a challenge for the Wildcats, especially if Nitro falls behind. Nitro -- Luke Boggs (11.6 tackles per game) and Xiomar Henry (9.6) make a formidable linebacking duo.
CHESAPEAKE (2-7) AT FAIRLAND (6-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Chesapeake -- The Panthers defense has proven solid at times and will need to be at least that against the Dragons. Fairland -- Linebackers Garrett Spence and Ryan Dixon will be key to slowing Chesapeake's rushing attack.
IRONTON (9-0) AT PORTSMOUTH (6-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Trojan Coliseum
RADIO: WIRO 1420-AM, WNXT 1260-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Ironton -- The offensive line. The Tigers can dominate, but at times have been prone to penalties. Portsmouth -- Reade Pendleton, Devon Lattimore and Nolan Heiland combine to average 207 receiving yards per game.
ROCK HILL (5-4) AT COAL GROVE (5-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Patterson Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Rock Hill: Running back Kordell French has emerged as one of the more dangerous offensive weapons rushing and receiving in the Tri-State. Coal Grove: Chase Hall needs 80 yards to reach 2,000 for the season.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
