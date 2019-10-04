Riverside (3-1) at Cabell Midland (5-0)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Castle

Radio: 97.9-FM

What to watch: Cabell Midland — The Knights’ offensive line plays angry. Watch more than just the ball carriers. Riverside — Caden Easterling is coming off a 302-yard-rushing/110-yard-receiving performance against St. Albans and figures to challenge Cabell Midland’s defense.

Parkersburg South (5-0) at Huntington High (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bob Sang Stadium

Radio: 93.7-FM

What to watch: Parkersburg South — Quarterback Braden Penn is one of the better dual-threat players in the state. As he goes, the Patriots go. Huntington High — The Highlanders average 41.2 points per game and will challenge South’s defense at every level.

Capital (3-2) at Spring Valley (4-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Wolves Den

Radio: 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM

What to watch: Capital — Look for the Cougars to use their speed to try to run outside against a stout Timberwolves defense. Spring Valley — Capital gave up 389 yards rushing last week. Spring Valley will try to top that this week.

Ironton (4-1) at Chesapeake (3-2)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phil Davis Field

Radio: 1230-AM

What to watch: Ironton — The Fighting Tigers still are finding themselves on offense and would like nothing more to jump to a big lead early. Chesapeake — The Panthers’ running game is among the better attacks in the area, but will face a stiff test in Ironton’s rugged defense.

Gallia Academy (5-0) at Fairland (3-2)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium

What to watch: Gallia Academy — Running back James Armstrong has game-breaking speed and Fairland’s defense is vulnerable. Fairland — Gavin Hunt is the leading receiver in an air attack that has befuddled the best of defenses.

Wayne (0-4) at Scott (0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Skyhawks Field

What to watch Wayne — The Pioneers give up 48.7 points per game, but Scott has scored just 40 all season. Wayne’s defense has a chance to shine. Scott — The Skyhawks have hung around in all four games, but need something goof to happen to break into the win column.

East Carter (5-1) at Tolsia (3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tolsia Stadium

What to watch: East Carter — A confident bunch of Raiders have already matched last season’s win total and will be the most-talented squad Tolsia has faced since a season-opening loss at Fairland. Tolsia — The Rebels can score, but must improve on defense to have a chance to beat East Carter.

