What2Watch

HUNTINGTON — Much of West Virginia’s focus this week will be on Ona as undefeated Cabell Midland hosts Capital in a battle of Class AAA powers.
There are a few fun Huntington vs. Charleston matchups this weekend in West Virginia while OVC play gets fully started in Ohio.
Here’s what to watch in Tri-State high school football action this week.
Capital (3-1) at Cabell Midland (4-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Knights Stadium
Radio: 97.9-FM The River
What to watch: Capital — The Cougars have won three straight coming into Friday night’s affair, but their defense will be tested this week. Cabell Midland — The Knights have kept rolling despite being hit hard by the injury bug in 2019.
South Charleston (1-3) at Huntington High (2-1)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Bob Sang Field
Radio: ESPN 94.1-FM and AM-930
What to watch: South Charleston — The Black Eagles could be missing key contributor Zeiqui Lawton, who was ejected from last week’s loss to Spring Valley. Huntington — The Highlanders have topped the 30-point mark in each of their games so far, but head coach Billy Seals wants his defense to improve heading into this one.
George Washington (2-2) at Spring Valley (3-1)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Wolves Den
Radio: 92.7 and 98.5-FM The Planet
What to watch: George Washington — After starting the year with two straight losses, the Patriots have back-to-back wins. How will their lines hold up against the Timberwolves, though? Spring Valley — The Timberwolves got an impressive win over South Charleston last week, but penalty issues have been a problem two weeks straight.
Nitro (1-3) at Wayne (0-3)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Pioneer Field
What to watch: Nitro — The Wildcats have yet to win at their own classification. Oddly enough, their lone win came over Class AAA St. Albans. Wayne — The Pioneers are looking to avoid an 0-4 start by getting some offensive continuity — something they haven’t seen in the opening three games of the year.
Ironton (3-1) at South Point (1-3)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Alumni Stadium
Radio: WIRO 1230 and 1420-AM
What to watch: Ironton — Turnover issues plagued the Fighting Tigers in an overtime loss to Ashland last week. Can Ironton right the ship against their OVC foe? South Point — The Pointers have been more competitive this season, but are still looking for a breakthrough win to catapult them.
Rock Hill (0-4) at Fairland (2-2)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium
What to watch: Rock Hill — The Redmen have dropped all four losses by double-digits or more. Fairland — The Dragons look to get above .500 and end a two-game skid.
Chesapeake (2-2) at Coal Grove (2-2)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Patterson Field
What to watch: Chesapeake — The Panthers have been polarizing this season. In two wins, the defense has allowed just 10 points per game. In two loss, that jumps to more than 50 points per game. Coal Grove — The Hornets’ two wins have come against teams that are a combined 1-7. This will be a true test of where they are.