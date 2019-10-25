Ironton (7-1) at Gallia Academy (8-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Memorial Field
Radio: WIRO 1230-AM.
What to watch: Ironton — Gage Salyers passed for 122 yards and ran for 98 against Gallia Academy last season and figures to be key again. Gallia Academy — The Blue Devils torched the Fighting Tigers for 412 yards last season and hope to again mix the pass and run to keep Ironton off balance.
Rock Hill (1-7) at Chesapeake (4-4)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Phil Davis Field
What to watch: Rock Hill — The Redmen give up 37.2 points per game. If they get down early, this game could become a rout. Chesapeake — The Panthers have given up 111 points the last three weeks and would like to avoid a risky, high-scoring affair vs. Rock Hill.
Fairland (4-4) at Coal Grove (2-6)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Patterson Field
What to watch: Fairland — The Dragons feature four receivers averaging more than 14 yards per catch. Coal Grove — The Hornets have been strong early in several games, but need to finish to have a chance to beat the Dragons.
Portsmouth Notre Dame (0-8) at Symmes Valley (7-1)
When: 7 p.m, Friday
Where: Vikings Stadium
What to watch: Portsmouth Notre Dame — The Titans average just 7.5 points per game and must find some offense to have a chance for an upset. Symmes Valley — Leith brothers Luke and Jack could have a big game against a porous Portsmouth Notre Dame defense.
Wayne (0-7) at Sissonville (4-3)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Joe Sawyers Field
What to watch: Wayne — The Pioneers' improving defense gives Wayne a chance for an upset and first victory of 2019. Sissonville — The Indians are in the playoff hunt, but could easily take a tumble by underestimating Wayne.
South Point (1-7) at Portsmouth (7-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Trojan Coliseum
What to watch: Talyn Parker, the school's all-time leading rusher, will be a challenge for South Point's defense. South Point — The Pointers nearly upset Chesapeake last week and enter this game with confidence.
Hurricane (3-5) at South Charleston (2-5)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: South Charleston Stadium
What to watch: Hurricane — The Redskins either play terrific defense or give up points in droves. Which unit will show up? South Charleston — Freshman quarterback Trey Dunn has completed 77 of 131 passes for 1,316 yards and eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
