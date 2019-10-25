Ironton (7-1) at Gallia Academy (8-0)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Memorial Field

Radio: WIRO 1230-AM.

What to watch: Ironton — Gage Salyers passed for 122 yards and ran for 98 against Gallia Academy last season and figures to be key again. Gallia Academy — The Blue Devils torched the Fighting Tigers for 412 yards last season and hope to again mix the pass and run to keep Ironton off balance.

Rock Hill (1-7) at Chesapeake (4-4)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Phil Davis Field

What to watch: Rock Hill — The Redmen give up 37.2 points per game. If they get down early, this game could become a rout. Chesapeake — The Panthers have given up 111 points the last three weeks and would like to avoid a risky, high-scoring affair vs. Rock Hill.

Fairland (4-4) at Coal Grove (2-6)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Patterson Field

What to watch: Fairland — The Dragons feature four receivers averaging more than 14 yards per catch. Coal Grove — The Hornets have been strong early in several games, but need to finish to have a chance to beat the Dragons.

Portsmouth Notre Dame (0-8) at Symmes Valley (7-1)

When: 7 p.m, Friday

Where: Vikings Stadium

What to watch: Portsmouth Notre Dame — The Titans average just 7.5 points per game and must find some offense to have a chance for an upset. Symmes Valley — Leith brothers Luke and Jack could have a big game against a porous Portsmouth Notre Dame defense.

Wayne (0-7) at Sissonville (4-3)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Joe Sawyers Field

What to watch: Wayne — The Pioneers' improving defense gives Wayne a chance for an upset and first victory of 2019. Sissonville — The Indians are in the playoff hunt, but could easily take a tumble by underestimating Wayne.

South Point (1-7) at Portsmouth (7-1)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Trojan Coliseum

What to watch: Talyn Parker, the school's all-time leading rusher, will be a challenge for South Point's defense. South Point — The Pointers nearly upset Chesapeake last week and enter this game with confidence.

Hurricane (3-5) at South Charleston (2-5)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: South Charleston Stadium

What to watch: Hurricane — The Redskins either play terrific defense or give up points in droves. Which unit will show up? South Charleston — Freshman quarterback Trey Dunn has completed 77 of 131 passes for 1,316 yards and eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

— By Tim Stephens

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.