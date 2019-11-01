Ashland (8-1) at Spring Valley (7-1)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: The Wolves Den

Radio: 92.7-FM, 98.5-FM, 97.1-FM.

What to watch: Ashland — The Tomcats feature two big linemen — John Stone and Dane Wardle — drawing college attention. How they perform vs. Spring Valley’s rugged defensive front is key. Spring Valley — Defenders Luke Christopher, Dane Burgess and Clayton Sharp must contain Ashland’s potent rushing attack.

Huntington High (4-4) at Parkersburg (5-4)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: The Wolves Den

Radio: 93.7-FM

What to watch: Huntington High — Brocton Blair might be the best linebacker in West Virginia and has run for 812 yards on 112 carries. Parkersburg — Sam Potts intercepted four passes last week, setting a record for the storied Big Reds program.

Logan (1-7) at Wayne (0-8)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Pioneer Field

What to watch: Logan — Strong-armed quarterback Jordan Hayes has thrown for more than 1,348 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wayne — Aaron Adkins has rushed 92 times for 475 yards and six TDs.

Portsmouth (8-1) at Ironton (8-1)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Tanks Memorial Stadium

What to watch: Portsmouth — Talyn Parker carried 39 times for for 298 yards and five touchdowns last year as the Trojans beat the Fighting Tigers 35-28. Parker has 1,380 yards on 132 carries in 2019. Ironton — After last week’s revenge-fueled 52-0 rout of Gallia Academy, is there a chance Ironton has a letdown?

Gallia Academy (8-1) at South Point (1-8)

When: 7 p.m., Friday.

Where: Alumni Field

Radio: BigBuck1015.com

What to watch: Gallia Academy — Will James Armstrong, who has run 142 times for 1,034 yards, play after missing the last two games with injuries? South Point — Chance Gunther averages 19.79 yards per catch and Larry Fox 15.10.

St. Albans (1-7) at Hurricane (3-6)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Redskins Field

What to watch: St. Albans — Rodney Toler has 434 yards rushing on just 48 attempts. Hurricane — Christian Hill has run for 812 yards and has a solid chance to break the 1,000-yard barrier against a porous Red Dragons defense.

