Cabell Midland (9-0) at South Charleston (4-5)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: South Charleston Stadium

Radio: 97.9-FM.

What to watch: Cabell Midland — Same as always. Expect the Knights to use a punishing running attack to try to wear down the defense. South Charleston — Trey Dunn completed 21 of 30 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns last week and will look to challenge Cabell Midland’s secondary.

Wellston (7-3) at Ironton (9-1)

When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Tanks Memorial Stadium

Radio: 1230-AM and 1420-FM.

What to watch: Wellston — Rylan Molihan has carried 160 times for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ironton — The Fighting Tigers have averaged 49 points per game in their last five contests and deploy a plethora of playmakers.

Poca (9-0) at Wayne (1-8)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Pioneer Field

What to watch: Poca — Jay Cook has completed 66 of 101 passes for 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns. Wayne — Aaron Adkins averages 5.1 yards per carry.

St. Albans (1-8) at Hurricane (3-6)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Redskins Stadium

What to watch: St. Albans — Rodney Toler averages 9.0 yards per carry. Hurricane — Christian Hill has 812 yards rushing and could surpass the 1,000-yard mark vs. a porous St. Albans defense.

Tolsia (6-3) at Hannan (1-8)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Hannan Stadium

What to watch: Tolsia — John Wilson and Tanner Copley have combined for 1,500 yards rushing and figure to see plenty of carries Friday. Hannan — The Wildcats give up 40.7 points per game and must find a way to slow down a strong Rebels offense.

Symmes Valley (9-1) at Shadyside (7-3)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fleming Field

What to watch: Symmes Valley — Brothers Joe and Luke Leith make for a potent passing combination. Shadyside — Rhys Francis has completed 89 of 158 passes for 1,679 yards.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.