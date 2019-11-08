Cabell Midland (9-0) at South Charleston (4-5)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: South Charleston Stadium
Radio: 97.9-FM.
What to watch: Cabell Midland — Same as always. Expect the Knights to use a punishing running attack to try to wear down the defense. South Charleston — Trey Dunn completed 21 of 30 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns last week and will look to challenge Cabell Midland’s secondary.
Wellston (7-3) at Ironton (9-1)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Tanks Memorial Stadium
Radio: 1230-AM and 1420-FM.
What to watch: Wellston — Rylan Molihan has carried 160 times for 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ironton — The Fighting Tigers have averaged 49 points per game in their last five contests and deploy a plethora of playmakers.
Poca (9-0) at Wayne (1-8)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Pioneer Field
What to watch: Poca — Jay Cook has completed 66 of 101 passes for 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns. Wayne — Aaron Adkins averages 5.1 yards per carry.
St. Albans (1-8) at Hurricane (3-6)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Redskins Stadium
What to watch: St. Albans — Rodney Toler averages 9.0 yards per carry. Hurricane — Christian Hill has 812 yards rushing and could surpass the 1,000-yard mark vs. a porous St. Albans defense.
Tolsia (6-3) at Hannan (1-8)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Where: Hannan Stadium
What to watch: Tolsia — John Wilson and Tanner Copley have combined for 1,500 yards rushing and figure to see plenty of carries Friday. Hannan — The Wildcats give up 40.7 points per game and must find a way to slow down a strong Rebels offense.
Symmes Valley (9-1) at Shadyside (7-3)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fleming Field
What to watch: Symmes Valley — Brothers Joe and Luke Leith make for a potent passing combination. Shadyside — Rhys Francis has completed 89 of 158 passes for 1,679 yards.