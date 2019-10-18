Cabell Midland (7-0) at Woodrow Wilson (1-5)

When 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Van Meter Stadium

Radio: 97.9-FM

What to watch: Cabell Midland — Jakob Caudill leads the MSAC with 1,044 yards and could add considerably to that this week. Woodrow Wilson — Maddex McMillen is a big, promising passer who has thrown for 347 yards, completing 45 of 81 passes.

Spring Valley (6-1) at St. Albans (1-6)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Crawford Field

Radio: 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM

What to watch: Spring Valley — Tight end Corbin Page averages 29.3 yards per catch. St. Albans — Rodney Toler averages nine yards per carry, having gained 434 yards on 48 attempts.

Wayne (0-6) at Chapmanville (3-3)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Where: Chapmanville Field

What to watch: Wayne — The Pioneers defense has steadily improved and gives Wayne a chance to pick up its first victory. Chapmanville — Chase Berry is a dual threat, having rushed for 512 yards and passed for 816.

Portsmouth (6-1) at Fairland (4-3)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium

Radio: 1260-AM

What to watch: Portsmouth — Quarterback Drew Roe is a dangerous passer, particularly near the goal line. Fairland — Gavin Hunt, Brennan West, Reilly Sowards and others make up possibly the Tri-State’s premier receiving corps.

Ironton (6-1) at Coal Grove (2-5)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Patterson Field

Radio: 1230-AM and 1420-AM

What to watch: Ironton — End Seth Fosson is one of the better defenders in the Tri-State. Coal Grove — The Hornets offense. Coal Grove scored 20 on undefeated Gallia Academy last week and 38 on Chesapeake three weeks ago.

South Point (1-6) at Chesapeake (3-4)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Phil Davis Field

What to watch: South Point — Tight end Larry Fox continues to cement his status as one of the better receivers in the region. Chesapeake — The Panthers Donald Richendollar is a smart, rugged quarterback who can throw and run.

Buffalo (3-3) at Tolsia (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Tolsia Stadium

What to watch: Buffalo — Eli Brock has gained 538 yards and scored four touchdowns on 95 carries. Tolsia — Tanner Copley (109-669) and John Wilson (82-573) form a dangerous tandem at running back.

