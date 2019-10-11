Princeton (1-4) at Cabell Midland (6-0)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Castle

Radio: 97.9-FM

What to watch: Princeton — Freshman quarterback Grant Cochran (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) has completed 69 of 129 passes for 998 yards and eight touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. Cabell Midland — If you’d like to see the Knights’ younger players play, this likely is a good game to catch them in action.

Spring Valley (5-1) at Riverside (3-2)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Riverside Field

Radio: 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM

What to watch: Spring Valley — Luke Christopher (77 carries, 439 yards) and David Livingston (49-373) are a punishing duo. Riverside — Running back Caden Easterling (92-846) is the second-leading rusher in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.

Rock Hill (1-5) at Ironton (5-1)

When 7 p.m.

Where: Tanks Memorial Stadium

Radio: WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM.

What to watch: Rock Hill — The Redmen’s confidence. Rock Hill beat South Point last week for its first victory of the season. Ironton — With a victory, the Fighting Tigers can clinch a playoff spot and possibly pass Cincinnati Moeller for the most (38) all-time in Ohio high school football history.

Fairland (3-3) at South Point (1-5)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Alumni Field

What to watch: Fairland — The Dragons might be without injured running back Michael Stitt (65 carries, 563 yards), meaning J.T. Brumfield could receive the bulk of the carries. South Point — The Pointers’ Larry Fox is the OVC’s leading pass catcher at tight end and is one of the better players in the Tri-State.

Chesapeake (3-3) at Portsmouth (5-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Trojan Coliseum.

Radio: FOX Sports 1260-AM

What to watch: Chesapeake — Kamren Harless and Will Todd form a dynamic running combo that has combined for 982 yards. Portsmouth — Tailback Talyn Parker has 797 yards on just 83 carries and is the Trojans’ all-time leading rusher.

Herbert Hoover (2-4) at Wayne (0-5)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Pioneer Field

What to watch: Herbert Hoover — Nathan Harper averages 29 yards per reception and has turned four of his 11 catches into touchdowns. Wayne — Jon Chinn (46-351) averages 7.6 yards per rush and has four TDs.

Coal Grove (2-4) at Gallia Academy (6-0)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium

Radio: BigBuck1055.com streaming

What to watch: Coal Grove — Austin Storms has 655 yards rushing and 189 receiving. Gallia Academy — James Armstrong leads the Ohio Valley Conference in rushing with 1,004 yards on 133 carries.

