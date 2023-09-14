Surprises did abound last week, making this weekend's slate of high school football even more interesting. Following is a look at some key games:
Cabell Midland (3-0) at South Charleston (0-3)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Where: Black Eagles Stadium.
Radio: WMGA 97.9 FM.
What to watch:
Cabell Midland — The reserves. The Knights backups likely will play early and often, as South Charleston has been outscored 214-0. Cabell Midland wouldn't mind resting some regulars before next week's game at Parkersburg.
South Charleston — Special teams. Junior punter Trey Hayes figures to receive a workout. The Black Eagles would like to have kicker Izzy Marino on the field for more than just one kickoff.
Ironton (3-1) at South Point (3-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Alumni Stadium.
Radio: WIRO 1230 AM.
What to watch:
Ironton — The center/quarterback exchange has been a problem. Turnovers have cost the Fighting Tigers in each of their last two games.
South Point — The Pointers average 180 yards rushing per game and no doubt noticed Cabell Midland's success running against Ironton last week. Expect a steady diet of Blaine Freeman between the tackles.
Rock Hill (2-2) at Fairland (3-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
What to watch:
Rock Hill — The Redmen ran effectively in a 34-27 loss to Fairland last season. Expect Levi Jiles to receive plenty of opportunities against a Dragons defense that gave up 241 yards rushing last week in a win over Trimble.
Fairland — Peyton Jackson threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns last week. The senior quarterback has a deep stable of receivers who figure to challenge Rock Hill's secondary.
Chesapeake (3-1) at Coal Grove (3-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Patterson Field.
What to watch:
Chesapeake — The upstart Panthers hurt themselves with penalties last week in a 47-21 loss at Gallipolis. Three touchdowns were called back because of infractions. That can't happen if they expect to beat Coal Grove.
Coal Grove — The first quarter. The Hornets defense has been spotty early in each of their last two games. Coal Grove can't afford to let Chesapeake gain confidence.
Highlands (3-1) at Raceland (2-1)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Where: Ram Stadium.
What to watch:
Highlands -- Since a 35-21 loss to archrival Covington Catholic to drop to 1-1, the Bluebirds have scored 67 points and 52 in two romp victories. What will they do against the Rams, who are allowing 18 points per game?
Raceland -- In the Michael Salmons era, the Class A Rams have had consistent success against schools with higher enrollment locally. On Friday, they'll play host for the first time to the 23-time state champion Bluebirds, a Class 5A school from Cincinnati suburb Fort Thomas, Kentucky.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
