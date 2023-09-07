Cabell Midland takes on Ironton on Saturday in perhaps the most-talked-about high school football game in the Tri-State in years.
The Knights and Fighting Tigers meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The contest highlights an interesting slate of games.
Cabell Midland (2-0) vs. Ironton (3-0)
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Radio: WIRO 1230 AM, WMGA 97.9 FM.
What to watch:
Cabell Midland — Quarterback Robert Shockey must throw well to prevent Ironton from stacking against the run.
Ironton — Wide receiver Shaun Terry averages 23.5 yards per catch and has game-breaking speed.
Spring Valley (0-2) at Jefferson (1-1)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Jefferson Stadium.
Radio: WFGH 90.7.
What to watch:
Spring Valley: Pass defense. Jefferson shredded the Timberwolves in a 34-14 upset in the 2022 playoffs.
Jefferson: Stamina. The Cougars have failed to score in the fourth quarter of either of a pair of close games this season.
Trimble (1-1) at Fairland (2-1)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
What to watch:
Trimble: The Tomcats feature a physical running game led by Owen Sikorski.
Fairland: The defense gave up 62 points to Ironton last week and is looking to rebound.
South Point (2-1) at Coal Grove (3-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Patterson Field.
What to watch:
South Point: Blaine Freeman averages 134 yards rushing per game. As he goes, the Pointers go.
Coal Grove: Sophomore Kaden Murphy runs for 156 yards per game.
Chesapeake (3-0) at Gallia Academy (3-0)
When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Memorial Field.
What to watch:
Chesapeake: Cameron Shockley is a threat running and receiving, having gained 232 total yards and scoring five touchdowns last week against Southern.
Gallia Academy: Bray Rathburn completed 18 of 26 passes and 398 yards last week against Point Pleasant.
Raceland (1-1) at Pikeville (2-1)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Where: Hambley Athletic Complex.
What to watch:
Raceland: The Rams struggled to sustain offense against the Panthers in last year's Class A state final, a 41-9 loss in Lexington. Raceland did almost double its point total from Game 1 to Game 2 this season, winning at Letcher County Central 40-20 a week after dropping its opener to Ashland, 28-21.
Pikeville: The Panthers are coming off a 31-13 loss at Lexington Christian. The last time Pikeville lost, in Week 2 against Covington Catholic in 2022, the Panthers reeled off a 12-game win streak, culminating in the championship game win over Raceland.
Ashland (3-0) at Bardstown (1-2)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Where: Martin Field.
Radio: 93.3 FM, 1340 AM.
What to watch:
Ashland: Brandon Houston has 14 receptions for 288 yards and four touchdowns.
Bardstown: Tyleeq Williams has 250 rushing yards on 40 carries.
Boyd County (1-2) at Mason County (2-1)
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Where: Mason County High School.
What to watch:
Boyd County: A leaky defense has given up 99 points in the last two games.
Mason County: Landon Scilley and Max Arrasmith have combined for 209 receiving yards.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
