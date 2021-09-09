Through four weeks in Ohio and Kentucky, and three in West Virginia, games played hold a significant lead on COVID-19 cancellations. While some contests, Chesapeake at Gallia Academy, Fairland at Tolsia, and Vinton County at Meigs among them, are off, most Tri-State teams are playing this weekend.
The following is a look at some of those games:
Riverside (0-2) at Spring Valley (1-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: The Wolves Den.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Riverside — Quarterback Jake Walker likely will have to play well for the Warriors to stay in this game. Spring Valley — Running back Jace Caldwell is off to a strong start and figures to be a challenge for Riverside’s defense.
Hurricane (1-1) at George Washington
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Steve Edwards Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Hurricane — The Redskins defense struggled with Huntington High’s speed last week and G.W. brings plenty of its own. George Washington — Quarterback Abe Fenwick has picked apart St. Albans and Ashland. He’ll look to do the same to Hurricane.
Logan (2-0) at Wayne (1-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Pioneer Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Logan — Jordan Hayes to Carson Kirk is a dangerous passing combination. Wayne — Kobe Vanhoose is a rugged workhorse of a runner.
Cincinnati Moeller (3-0) at Ironton (3-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium.
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM, 1420-AM.
Streaming: SpectrumNews1OH
WHAT TO WATCH: Cincinnati Moeller — Noah Geselbrecht to Jared Merk is a potent passing duo backed by speedy running back Jordan Marshall. Ironton — Ty Perkins is a playmaker at wide receiver and defensive back.
Coal Grove (1-1) at South Point (0-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Alumni Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Coal Grove — Explosive running back Chase Hall carried for 210 yards on six carries last week. South Point — The Pointers’ defense showed great improvement from week one to week two and will need to be strong against the Hornets.
Symmes Valley (3-0) at Tug Valley (0-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Brewer Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Symmes Valley — The Viking boast three strong runners in Levi Best, Levi Niece and Grayson Walsh. Tug Valley — Tanner Kirk is an effective workhorse ball carrier.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
