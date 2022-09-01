Former Marshall University and NFL star Carl Lee returns to Huntington as coach of South Charleston, heading a weekend of interesting football matchups in the Tri-State.
Following is a look at some of the marquee games:
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Former Marshall University and NFL star Carl Lee returns to Huntington as coach of South Charleston, heading a weekend of interesting football matchups in the Tri-State.
Following is a look at some of the marquee games:
SOUTH CHARLESTON (0-1) at HUNTINGTON HIGH (0-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, ESPN 94.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: South Charleston: Special teams. The Black Ealges gave up an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and had a punt blocked for a score last week. Huntington High: The Highlanders' run defense gave up 225 yards last week in a loss to Spring Valley.
PORTSMOUTH (1-1) at SPRING VALLEY (1-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: The Wolves Den
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Portsmouth: Quarterback Tyler Duncan has completed 37 of 59 passes for 466 yards and five touchdowns. Spring Valley: Dalton Fouch, Brun Booth, Logan Perry and Jayln Abercrombie form a powerful four-headed rushing attack.
CAPITAL (0-1) at HURRICANE (1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Redskins Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Capital: How well quarterback Fernando Valdivia bounces back after throwing five interceptions last week will be key. Hurricane: After an emotional 48-21 win over rival Winfield, will the Redskins be inspired or flat against the heavy underdog Cougars?
SYMMES VALLEY (1-1) at CHESAPEAKE (1-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Phil Davis Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Symmes Valley: Quarterback Aleck Beckett keys an offense adept at passing and running. Chesapeake: Camron Shockley is a game-changing threat as a receiver and kick returner.
SCOTT (1-0) at WAYNE (1-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pioneer Field
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Scott: David Fennessey and Isaiah Bush head one of the stronger secondaries in West Virginia. Wayne: Jaxon Damron and Rylen Murdock are a strong running back/wide receiver combination.
ASHLAND (1-1) at GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Steve Edwards Sr. Field
RADIO: B-97-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Ashland: Braxton Jennings is a load at running back and GW gave up 336 rushing yards in its opener. George Washington: Abe Fenwick to Keegan Sack is one of the better passing combinations in West Virginia.
SOUTH POINT (1-1) at RIVER VALLEY (1-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: River Valley Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: South Point: Jordan Ermalovich has proved accurate in throwing for 515 yards in two games. River Valley: Michael Conkle averages 7.2 yards on 36 carries and has scored three touchdowns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.