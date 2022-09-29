The term isn't meteorological, but fans know what the temperature drop, cooler breezes and earlier darkness is. That's football weather.
Local high schools are playing mid-season games now. Following is a look at a some key matchups this week:
RIVERSIDE (1-3) AT HUNTINGTON HIGH (3-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Riverside -- Play action by quarterback Jake Walker, who has at his disposal running back Reed Marisco, averaging 130 yards per game, and wide receiver Michael Terrell, averaging 122.7 yards per contest. Huntington High -- Linebackers and safeties. How well they read and react to Walker likely will determine how effective Riverside's offense performs.
SPRING VALLEY (4-0) AT SOUTH CHARLESTON (0-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: South Charleston Stadium
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Spring Valley -- Kyrell Lewis has developed into a ball-hawking defensive back and dangerous wide receiver. South Charleston -- Aaron Clark and Jayson Barnett are strong, productive interior defensive linemen.
PORTSMOUTH (4-2) AT CHESAPEAKE (2-4)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Phil Davis Field
RADIO: WNXT 1260-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Portsmouth -- Devon Lattimore, Reade Pendleton and Nolan Heiland make up one of the premier receiving corps in the Tri-State. Chesapeake -- If the Panthers' ground game can keep the ball away from the Trojans' potent offense, Chesapeake could have a chance for the upset.
ROCK HILL (3-3) AT IRONTON (6-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium
RADIO: WIRO 1340-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Rock Hill -- The defense. The Redmen have given up plenty of points and yards to strong offenses such as Minford, Portsmouth and Fairland. Ironton's is even better. Ironton -- Bowen Gossett, a sophomore offensive lineman, leads the Fighting Tigers in pancake blocks.
PRINCETON (3-1) AT HURRICANE (4-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Hurricane Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Princeton -- Khamrin Proffitt averages 11 tackles per game and Saeed Aboulhosn 10. Hurricane -- Mondrell Dean averages 11.5 tackles per game and Lucas Rippetoe 10.6.
LINCOLN COUNTY (0-5) AT WAYNE (2-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pioneer Field
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Lincoln County -- Senior linebacker/running back Isaiah Koontz is drawing considerable small-college interest. Wayne -- The Pioneers' defense has significantly improved as the season has progressed.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
