HUNTINGTON — West Virginia teams join their Ohio and Kentucky counterparts in the high school football playoffs this week. The Mountain State begins its postseason, while the Buckeye State enters the third round and the Bluegrass the second.
Following is a capsule look at some key matchups:
WOODROW WILSON (6-4) AT HUNTINGTON (9-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium.
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Woodrow Wilson -- In the playoffs, teams tend to ride their big horse. That's 6-foot, 220-pound running back/linebacker Matthew Moore. Huntington -- Complacency. The Highlanders beat the Flying Eagles 42-14 on Oct. 7 and are coming off an emotional 24-21 victory over Hurricane for the Mountain State Athletic Conference title.
CABELL MIDLAND (6-3) AT BRIDGEPORT (7-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Jamison Field.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Cabell Midland -- Run defense. The Indians operate out of the single-wing, a rarely seen attack relying on deception. Bridgeport -- Run defense. The Knights live by the run, rarely throwing the ball.
JEFFERSON (7-3) AT SPRING VALLEY (8-2)
WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Wolves Den.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Jefferson -- The passing game. Dylan Harish is the program's all-time leading passer and has a bevy of speedy receivers at his disposal. Spring Valley -- The secondary. Kyrell Lewis and Logan Perry head a unit figured to be tested often.
UNIVERSITY (7-3) AT HURRICANE (8-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: McGehee Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: University -- The Hawks give up more than 23 points per game. Giving up that many points likely would get them beat this week. Hurricane -- Quarterback Noah Vellaithambi struggled to complete deep passes last week against Huntington, but was strong in the short passing game.
COAL GROVE (8-4) vs. FORT FRYE (11-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Cadet Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Coal Grove -- Chase Hall has carried 311 times for 2,840 yards and 46 touchdowns. Fort Frye -- The offense. The Cadets average 46.6 points per game.
BELFRY (6-5) AT ASHLAND (7-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Putnam Stadium.
RADIO: WCMI 93.3-FM, 1340-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Belfry -- Freshman safety Aidan Burke is fast and opportunistic, with two fumble returns for touchdowns. Ashland -- Brandon Houston, Asher Adkins and Terrell Jordan have combined for 97 catches for 1,597 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
