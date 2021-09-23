West Virginia high school football teams hit the halfway mark of their seasons this week, while their counterparts in Ohio and Kentucky begin their down the stretch runs.
The following is a look at some key games:
HUNTINGTON HIGH (4-0) at CAPITAL (1-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Laidley Field.
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, WRVC 94.1-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Huntington High -- Donavan Garrett, whose dad Roger played at Marshall University, has been a force rushing the passer. Capital -- Quarterback JacQai Long, whose father Jerrald played at Marshall, is approaching the 1,000-yard mark passing.
PARKERSBURG (2-2) at CABELL MIDLAND (3-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: The Castle.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Parkersburg -- The Big Reds' defense has improved each week, but will be tested by the Knights' running game. Cabell Midland -- The Knights secondary has made, and given up, some big plays.
ST. ALBANS (1-3) AT HURRICANE (1-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Redskins Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: St. Albans -- Middle linebacker Ethan Edge is a solid tackler. Hurricane -- Elijah Rivera has emerged as a strong running back on a team better known for its passing exploits.
FAIRLAND (3-1) AT COLUMBUS SOUTH (4-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Bulldogs Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland -- Sophomore quarterback Peyton Jackson ran for 138 yards and showed he can throw the deep ball last week vs. Rock Hill. Columbus South -- Offense. The Bulldogs have scored at least 60 points in each of their four victories this seson.
IRONTON (4-1) AT CHESAPEAKE (0-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Phil Davis Field.
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM, 1420-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Ironton -- Junior quarterback Tayden Carpenter returned last week from injury and was 6 for 6 for 150 yards and three touchdowns last week in his first game back from an injury that sidelined him for four games. Chesapeake -- The Panthers offense showed life, scoring 14 points last week vs. Coal Grove after being shut out their first two games.
NITRO (0-4) AT WAYNE (1-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Pioneer Field.
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Nitro -- Except for giving up 48 points to Herbert Hoover, the Wildcats defense has been decent. Wayne -- Kobe Vanhoose averages about 7 yards per carry.
POINT PLEASANT (3-1) AT LINCOLN COUNTY
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Lincoln County Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Point Pleasant -- Gavin Jeffers and Evan Roach have combined to rush for 1,151 yards. Lincoln County -- Isaiah Smith has run for 624 yards and averaged 10.1 yards per carry.
WINFIELD (2-2) AT LOGAN (3-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Willis-Nesbit Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Winfield -- Bryson Tate is a reliable runner on a Generals team gaining confidence. Logan -- Carson Kirk averages better than 25 yards per catch.