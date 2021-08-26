The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — High school football in West Virginia kicks off this weekend as Mountain State teams join their counterparts in Ohio and Kentucky who opened last week.

COVID-19 continues to lurk, postponing Rock Hill’s game with Dayton Meadowdale, Fairview’s at Pineville, and Capital’s with Parkersburg South.

Here’s a look at some key games that are being played:

Parkersburg (0-0) at Huntington High (0-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium

RADIO: WRVC 930-AM and 94.1-FM

WHAT TO WATCH: Parkersburg — Quarterback/safety Bryson Singer is one of the state’s premier players and athletes. Huntington High — Tyrees Smith and David Bradshaw are quick, productive linebackers.

Winfield (0-0) at Hurricane (0-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Hurricane Stadium

WHAT TO WATCH: Winfield — The Generals were trying to decided whether Brycen Brown, Cody Griffith or Hayden Hinkle would quarterback their single-wing offense. Hurricane — The Redskins return nine starters from a stout defense led by linebacker Brogan Brown.

Wayne (0-0) at Tolsia (0-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday

WHERE: Tolsia Field

RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.

WHAT TO WATCH: Tolsia — Quarterback. The Rebels play their first game without standout Jesse Muncy, who transferred to Huntington St. Joe. Wayne — Senior Ike Chinn is a massive nose guard able to stuff the run.

Fairland (1-0) at Oak Hill (0-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday

WHERE: Davis Stadium

WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland — Senior J.D. Brumfield stars on offense, defense and special teams. His blocked extra point gave the Dragons a 28-27 win at Portsmouth West last week. Oak Hill — Braylon Howell is a three-year starter at tight end and cornerback, lending experience to a young team.

Minford (1-0) at Chesapeake (0-0)

WHEN: 8:30 p.m., Saturday

WHERE: Phil Davis Field

RADIO: WNXT 1260-AM

WHAT TO WATCH: Minford — Devon Parker completed 11 of 19 passes for 133 yards last week in his first varsity start, a 28-6 loss to Piketon. Chesapeake — Senior Nick Burns is a four-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines and one of the better linemen in the Tri-State.

Jackson (1-0) at Ironton (1-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday

WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium

RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM

WHAT TO WATCH: Jackson — Jacob Winters ran five times for 88 yards and three touchdowns and completed 4 of 8 passes for 62 yards and a TD last week in a 42-7 rout of Logan. Ironton — Linebacker Angelo Washington made plays all over the field last week in a 40-6 triumph over Wheelersburg.

Ashland (0-1) at Boyd County (1-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday

WHERE: Boyd County Field

RADIO: B97-FM, WLGC 105.7-FM

WHAT TO WATCH: Ashland — Turnovers and penalties doomed the Tomcats in a 16-7 loss to Raceland last week. Ashland can’t afford to play sloppy football. Boyd County — Freshman Cameron Collins ran for 209 yards on eight carries last week in a 49-10 win over South Point.

Raceland (1-0) at Russell (1-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

WHERE: Henry R. Evans Stadium

RADIO: WLRX 107.1-FM

WHAT TO WATCH: Raceland — Cole Conlon and the Rams defense held defending state champion Ashland to six points last week. Russell — Andre Richardson-Crews ran for 112 yards and Brayden Hartman 77 last week in a win over Boone County.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

