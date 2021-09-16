HUNTINGTON — High school football teams are approaching the halfway points in their schedules and delving into conference play.
The following is a look at several key games this weekend:
CABELL MIDLAND (2-1) AT HURRICANE (1-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Redskins Stadium.
RADIO: WMGA 97.9-FM
WHAT TOP WATCH: Cabell Midland — The Knights pound bullish running back Jackson Fetty inside to set up speedsters Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt outside. Hurricane — Look for the passing combination of Ismael Borrero to Chase Hager to test Cabell Midland’s secondary.
SPRING VALLEY (2-1) AT ST. ALBANS (1-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Crawford Field.
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Spring Valley — These aren’t the ground-and-pound Timberwolves of old. Dalton Fouch has thrown for 519 yards and Ty Bartrum has 243 yards receiving and three touchdowns. St. Albans — The Red Dragons average two points per game and give up 36.
WAYNE (1-2) AT WINFIELD (1-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Winfield Stadium
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wayne — Kobe Vanhoose is a dangerous kick returner. Winfield — Brycen Brown to Carter Perry is a potent passing combination.
ROCK HILL (1-1) AT FAIRLAND (2-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
WHAT TO WATCH: Rock Hill — Turnovers. The Redmen turned over the ball three times in the first quarter last week and can’t afford to do that vs. the Dragons. Fairland — Rust. The Dragons’ game with Tolsia last week was canceled and they might need time to round back into form.
IRONTON (3-1) AT SOUTH POINT (0-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Alumni Stadium.
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM and 1420-AM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Ironton — If healthy, running back Jaquez Keyes is a powerful and silky runner. South Point — If Jordan Ermalovich has time to throw, he is accurate and dangerous.
CHESAPEAKE (0-2) at COAL GROVE (2-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Patterson Field.
WHAT TO WATCH: Chesapeake — The Panthers’ secondary is opportunistic and capable of making big plays. Coal Grove — Chase Hall is aptly named. The Hornets’ running back is known for making defenders chase him on lengthy runs.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.