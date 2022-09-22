As high school football approaches the halfway point of the regular season, conference games highlight much of the schedule.
Following is a capsule look at some of the key contests in the Tri-State this week:
CAPITAL (1-3) AT HUNTINGTON (2-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Bob Sang Stadium
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Capital — The Cougars run the middle well behind an offensive line that has improved since the season opener. Huntington High — The Highlanders’ ball-hawking secondary could prove an enormous challenge for Capital freshman quarterback Fernando Valdivia.
SPRING VALLEY (2-1) AT RIVERSIDE (1-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Warrior Stadium
RADIO: WCMI 92.7-FM and 98.5-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Spring Valley — Senior wide receiver Kyndon Keesee has made a name for himself, averaging 19.1 yards on nine catches. Riverside — Jake Walker, one of the better quarterbacks in the state, has completed 47 of 83 passes for 852 yards and 12 touchdowns, with one interception.
CHESAPEAKE (2-3) AT IRONTON (5-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Chesapeake — Senior fullback/linebacker Marcus Burnside could boost his college stock with a strong performance. Ironton — Senior wide receiver Ty Perkins has made at least one big play in each game and has 18 catches for 438 yards and six touchdowns.
FAIRLAND (4-1) AT GALLIA ACADEMY (5-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Memorial Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland — Trickery. The Dragons have excelled with unusual plays against the Blue Devils before. Gallia Academy — Senior quarterback Brody Fellure accounts for 215 yards of total offense per game.
WAYNE (1-3) AT NITRO (2-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday.
WHERE: Underwood Field.
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM.
WHAT TO WATCH: Wayne — The Pioneers’ confidence. Wayne has lost three straight, but to tough foes Scott, Logan and Winfield. Nitro — Senior running back Michael Toscano is just 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, but averages 6.8 yards per carry.
HURRICANE (3-1) AT ST. ALBANS (0-4)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Crawford Field
WHAT TO WATCH: Hurricane — Powerful and elusive running back Jeremiah Riffle averages 171.5 yards per game. St. Albans — Special teams. The Red Dragons had three punts blocked last week in a loss to Capital.
ROCK HILL (2-3) AT SOUTH POINT (2-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Alumni Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Rock Hill — The secondary. The Redmen gave up 193 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air last week in a loss to Fairland. South Point — The Pointers throw it well. Quarterbacks Jordan Ermalovich and Xathan Haney are strong passers.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
