Spring Valley at Cabell Midland is the marquee matchup in Tri-State high school football this week, but it's far from the lone interesting game.
Playoff positioning is on the line in several games. Following is a capsule look at a few key contests:
HUNTINGTON HIGH (4-1) AT WOODROW WILSON (5-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Van Meter Stadium
RADIO: WRVC 930-AM, 94.1-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Huntington High: Highlanders receivers vs. Flying Eagles secondary. Woodrow Wilson likes to play single coverage and Huntington High thrives against that. Woodrow Wilson -- Senior running back Matthew Moore is a load at 6-foot, 220 pounds.
FAIRLAND (5-2) AT PORTSMOUTH (4-3)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Trojan Coliseum
RADIO: WNXT 1260-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Fairland -- Wide receiver Brycen Hunt leads Ohio Division V in receiving, averaging 100.8 yards per game. Portsmouth -- Devon Lattimore, Reade Pendleton and Nolan Heiland rival Fairand's receiving corps among the better in the Tri-State.
COAL GROVE (5-2) AT IRONTON (7-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Tanks Memorial Stadium.
RADIO: WIRO 1230-AM
WHAT TO WATCH: Coal Grove: Chase Hall has run for 1,699 yards on 183 carries, the best in Southeastern Ohio. Ironton -- Linebacker Trevor Carter will be key in the Tigers' effort to slow Hall.
CHESAPEAKE (2-5) AT SOUTH POINT (2-5)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alumni Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Chesapeake -- Cameron Shockley and Dannie Maynard form a strong receiving duo capable of big plays. South Point -- Blaine Freeman leads a solid Pointers' rushing attack.
WAYNE (3-3) AT HERBERT HOOVER (3-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Huskies Stadium
RADIO: WFGH 90.7-FM
WHAT TO WATCH: Wayne -- Running back Jaxon Damron has 533 yards and 120 touchdowns on 88 carries. Herbert Hoover -- Quarterback Dane Hatfield has completed 37 of 67 passes for 582 yards and six touchdowns.
PRINCETON (3-1) AT HURRICANE (4-1)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Redskins Stadium
WHAT TO WATCH: Princeton -- Dominick Collins averages 100.5 receiving yards per game. Hurricane -- Running back Jeremiah Riffle averages 157.2 yards rushing per contest.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
